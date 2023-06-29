Jim Bob Duggar's Late Gay Uncle 'Separated Himself' From the Family Prior to His Death: 'Nobody Kept in Touch With Him'

"All the family knows is that he was gay and was married," the insider added. "He separated himself from the family when the oldest Duggar children were young."

Although it is unclear whether or not Lester chose to separate himself from his family members because of his sexuality, Jim Bob and Michelle's chosen religious organization — Institute in Basic Life Principles, also known as the IBLP — does not recognize gay marriage.

Back in 2014, the conservative couple was also accused of deleting numerous images of LGBTQ+ couples from their Facebook wall after asking fans to share "happily married" snapshots with them.