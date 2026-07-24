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Jimmy Fallon Mocks Donald Trump's Botched Jab at Jon Ossoff: 'He Misspeaks in Ways Nobody Ever Thought Possible'

Jimmy Fallon ,Donald Trump,Jon Ossoff
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Fallon mocked Donald Trump after his Jon Ossoff Pee-wee Herman flub, comparing POTUS' brain to 'Pee-wee's Playhouse.'

July 24 2026, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

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Jimmy Fallon mocked President Donald Trump on The Tonight Show after Trump mistakenly referred to Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff as "Pinky Herman" during a speech in Marietta, Ga.

Trump was attempting to insult Ossoff by comparing him to the fictional character Pee-wee Herman but botched the name multiple times. Late-night hosts quickly seized on the verbal slip.

Trump was speaking at Wheeler High School to promote a program called "Trump Accounts” when he went off script to criticize the rising Democratic star, baselessly claiming that he votes with communists.

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Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Fallon mocked Donald Trump.

While trying to launch a personal jab, Trump asked the crowd, "He reminds me of Pinky Herman. Did you ever see Pinky Herman?”

The elderly president later attempted to correct his error during the same speech, calling the senator "Pee-wee Human" before finally landing on the correct character name.

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Donald Trump,Jon Ossoff
Source: MEGA

Ossoff's national profile is rising.

Trump's targeted attacks come as Ossoff's national profile rises, positioning him as a prominent figure ahead of his 2026 midterm reelection campaign against Republican Rep. Mike Collins.

On his Thursday, July 23 show, The Tonight Show host broke into a Pee-wee Herman impression, dancing around the stage and joking that Ossoff's response would be, "I know you are, but what am I?"

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Jimmy Fallon ,Donald Trump
Source: mega

Ossoff's campaign has not yet issued a direct response to Trump's botched insult.

Fallon added that "Pinky Herman" sounded like a guy who would rip you off at the Reflecting Pool and joked that Trump's other favorite fictional characters must be "Mikey Mouse" and "Sponge B---.”

The late-night host also jumped in, questioning if "Pinky Herman" was a mobster from Queens and joking that the inside of Trump's brain likely resembles Pee-wee’s Playhouse.

“You got to give Trump credit, he misspeaks in ways nobody ever thought possible,” Fallon concluded.

Ossoff's campaign has not yet issued a direct response to Trump's botched "Pinky Herman" insult and has said he widely ignores his childish taunts.

Jon Ossoff
Source: MEGA

Ossoff has escalated his rhetoric against Trump during the 2026 midterm election season.

While media outlets noted that Ossoff's team did not immediately reply to requests for comment, political commentators highlighted how the senator handled Trump's previous, crude nickname attempt —"Jon Os(j---!)off" — by calling the former president "globally humiliated" and "increasingly unstable.”

"He’s a failed president and a national disgrace,” the comely Georgia senator said.

Ossoff has escalated his rhetoric against Trump during the 2026 midterm election season. Ahead of Trump’s widely lambasted address to the nation focusing on his obsession with unproven election fraud, Ossoff said, “The world’s most famous sore loser will deliver a prime-time presidential sour grapes address to pursue his six-year-old grievances about the 2020 election."

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