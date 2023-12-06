Jimmy Kimmel Finally 'Believes' Donald Trump After Former President Admits He Was 'Eating Too Much' After Losing 2020 Election
Jimmy Kimmel agreeing with Donald Trump? That's a sight we never thought we'd see.
On Monday night, December 4, the comedian hilariously trolled the former president during a monologue for his late night talk show — calling out Trump for always having to say the opposite of what others are saying in an effort to prove himself right and those around him wrong.
Kimmel discussed the Republican presidential candidate's recent Truth Social posts slamming Liz Cheney's new book Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning, which revealed former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy's claims that he had to pay a visit to Mar-a-Lago after the 2020 presidential election and convince him to eat because he was so depressed from losing to President Joe Biden.
Trump insisted there was no truth to this, declaring: "I was not depressed. I WAS ANGRY, and it was not that I was not eating, it was that I was eating too much."
"For once I believe him, by the way," Kimmel hilariously confessed to viewers.
"Why would he mention this?" the television host questioned, as he pointed out Trump's corrections tend to happen "for no reason."
Kimmel noted: "Whatever someone says, he has to say the opposite. He can’t help it. Call him unstable, call him dumb, he says, 'I’m a stable genius.'"
The 56-year-old mentioned he should maybe start saying wild claims about Trump solely to "see what he will contradict."
"Like I say, 'Trump looks terrible in women’s shoes,' and he says, 'No one looks better than Trump in women’s shoes. When I wear pumps, people come up with tears in their eyes and say, 'Sir, we’ve never seen calves as s--- as yours,'" Kimmel joked.
Elsewhere in spam of Truth Social posts, Trump ranted how McCarthy really came to see him in Florida "to get my support" and "to bring the Republican party together."
"In that case, file that under wasted trip," Kimmel quipped, continuing to deliver a laugh-worthy segment by poking fun at Trump for misspelling McCarthy's first name not once, but twice, writing "Keven" instead of "Kevin."
"The guy who is constantly questioning Biden’s mental sharpness cannot spell, not only one of the most common names in the world, but also the name of his costar in Home Alone 2," Kimmel added, referring to the main character in the 1992 Christmas classic.
Trump never fails to lead criticism about Biden's age and capabilities as an 81-year-old president — despite only being roughly four years younger. Notably, if the 77-year-old somehow wins the 2024 presidential election, he'd be the same age as the U.S. Commander in Chief is currently by the time he reached the end of his term.