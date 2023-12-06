Jimmy Kimmel Finally 'Believes' Donald Trump After Former President Admits He Was 'Eating Too Much' After Losing 2020 Election

Kimmel discussed the Republican presidential candidate's recent Truth Social posts slamming Liz Cheney's new book Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning, which revealed former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy's claims that he had to pay a visit to Mar-a-Lago after the 2020 presidential election and convince him to eat because he was so depressed from losing to President Joe Biden.

Trump insisted there was no truth to this, declaring: "I was not depressed. I WAS ANGRY, and it was not that I was not eating, it was that I was eating too much."