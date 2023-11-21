'I Don't Like It': Comedian Jon Lovitz Rips Apart Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert for Focusing Too Much on Donald Trump During Late-Night Talk Shows
Comedian Jon Lovitz isn't afraid to call out late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers for discussing Donald Trump too much throughout their talk show.
"I don't like it. I don't like it," Lovitz, 66, said in a new interview. "They were comedy shows. And now, except for Jimmy Fallon, they've all become very political. And for me, it's too much."
"I mean, Johnny Carson would do two or three jokes about whoever was president then or what was going on then and that was it. But they were entertainment shows," the actor noted of Carson's bits. "I know all those guys, and they're very nice guys, very talented. I know Seth. I know Stephen Colbert. I know Jimmy Kimmel. I think they're funny, but when they started doing the political stuff so one-sided, and that's all it is, the whole thing, it's just like, that's not the shows that I used to go on. You know, it was The Tonight Show and David Letterman."
However, Lovitz suggested maybe they try different topics going forward.
"It's their show. They can do whatever they want. But you're asking me, do I like it, and I'm like, 'No,'" Lovitz said. "If I want the news, I'll watch the news. I'm not watching those shows. They're late night entertainment, but it's all political, except for Jimmy Fallon, and they keep getting mad at Jimmy. 'Why don't you go into politics?' Because he's doing a silly, like, escapism entertainment show."
"They just hammer it to death … they've become. 'Here's my political agenda.' They're very open about it," Lovitz added. "And I'm like, well, all right. I have no say in that. It's their show, you know. But I don't particularly — I don't like that they've become that because where's the comedians and the stand-up and the bits, you know, like Letterman. It was comedy."
As OK! previously reported, Kimmel frequently mocks Trump on his show.
On the Monday, November 20, episode he called out Trump's remarks after rumors swirled he hired a woman to pee on him in a hotel in Russia.
"You think that was good that night to go up and tell my wife, 'It’s not true, darling. I love you very much. It’s not true,'" he told the crowd in Iowa on November 18. “Actually that one, she didn’t believe. Because she said, ‘He’s a germaphobe, he’s not into that, you know? He’s not into golden showers as they say they call them.’”
“That one, she didn’t believe,” Kimmel shot back. “Normally, she has no trouble believing the terrible things. Stormy Daniels, 100 percent she believes it. This one? Not at all.”
Fox News Digital conducted the interview with Lovitz.