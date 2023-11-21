'I Don't Like It': Comedian Jon Lovitz Rips Apart Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert for Focusing Too Much on Donald Trump During Late-Night Talk Shows

Comedian Jon Lovitz isn't afraid to call out late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers for discussing Donald Trump too much throughout their talk show.

"I don't like it. I don't like it," Lovitz, 66, said in a new interview. "They were comedy shows. And now, except for Jimmy Fallon, they've all become very political. And for me, it's too much."