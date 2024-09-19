Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Donald Trump for Calling Sean 'Diddy' Combs a 'Good Guy' and Friend Years Before Rapper's Trafficking Arrest

Acknowledging how Combs was taken into police custody on Monday, September 16, and formally charged a day later with three felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution, Kimmel noted how the Bad Boy Records founder was denied bail a second time after a judge declared him a "flight risk."

"Which means he’ll be detained for the duration of the trial," the TV host and comedian explained, adding, "in the meantime, he’s getting his character referenes lined up."