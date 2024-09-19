Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Donald Trump for Calling Sean 'Diddy' Combs a 'Good Guy' and Friend Years Before Rapper's Trafficking Arrest
Leave it to Jimmy Kimmel to put Donald Trump in hot water.
During a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night talk show host called out the former president — who is also the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election — by resurfacing past positive comments the controversial businessman made about Sean "Diddy" Combs following the rapper's recent arrest and s-- trafficking-related charges.
Acknowledging how Combs was taken into police custody on Monday, September 16, and formally charged a day later with three felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution, Kimmel noted how the Bad Boy Records founder was denied bail a second time after a judge declared him a "flight risk."
"Which means he’ll be detained for the duration of the trial," the TV host and comedian explained, adding, "in the meantime, he’s getting his character referenes lined up."
Kimmel's talk show proceeded to transition into a scene of Trump hosting The Celebrity Apprentice in 2012, when former Diddy mentee and Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day was a contestant on the reality show.
In the resurfaced clip, O'Day — who has been vocal about her negative experiences with Diddy amid several sexual assault-related lawsuits filed against the music mogul within the past year — told Trump she was "a very strict and focused businesswoman because working for Diddy for six years trained me to have to be perfect."
"Working for Diddy?" Trump asked, to which O'Day declared, "Absolutely."
"I love Diddy. You know he’s a good friend of mine, he’s a good guy," the ex-POTUS raved of Combs before asking O'Day: "Is he a good guy?"
"I don’t want to answer that question," she replied while nervously smiling.
"Oh well I think he’s a good guy, I’m gonna stick up for him," Trump insisted.
The talk show cut back to Kimmel standing in front of his signature monologue background, as he joked: "To be fair he also thinks Kim Jong-Un is a good guy."
"Only the best people," Kimmel mocked.
The award-winning host went on to discuss how federal Homeland Security agents allegedly discovered more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant while raiding Combs' home back in March. The products were apparently used during "Freak Offs" of forced sexual acts.
"They won’t be able to keep him behind bars, he’s just gonna slip right out," Kimmel joked while trolling Combs. "What a trip to CVS that is."