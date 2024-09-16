Jimmy Kimmel Imitates Donald Trump After Comedian Lost to Jon Stewart at the 2024 Emmys: 'Sad! Rigged!'

Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but imitate Donald Trump after he lost out to Jon Stewart at the 2024 Emmys on Sunday, September 15.

After Stewart took home the award for Outstanding Variety Series, Kimmel, 56, couldn't help but poke fun at his pal.

"The results of last night’s #Emmys were TOTALLY UNFAIR in the category of LATE NIt SHOW!! Sad! RIGGED!! POLSS SAY I won!!! BY a LOT! @JonStewart @StephenAtHome @SethMeyers," Kimmel wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, September 16.