Jimmy Kimmel Imitates Donald Trump After Comedian Lost to Jon Stewart at the 2024 Emmys: 'Sad! Rigged!'
Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but imitate Donald Trump after he lost out to Jon Stewart at the 2024 Emmys on Sunday, September 15.
After Stewart took home the award for Outstanding Variety Series, Kimmel, 56, couldn't help but poke fun at his pal.
"The results of last night’s #Emmys were TOTALLY UNFAIR in the category of LATE NIt SHOW!! Sad! RIGGED!! POLSS SAY I won!!! BY a LOT! @JonStewart @StephenAtHome @SethMeyers," Kimmel wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, September 16.
Of course, people thought the bit was hysterical. One person wrote, "Do you really have a late-night show? Or is it a concept of a late-night show ??" while another said, "You’re so right Jimmy. I saw Jon Stewart hosting a lavish dinner party with the executives from Ernst and Young. Looked like he stuffed some ballots in their briefcases when they went to the restroom."
A third person added, "You should plan an insurrection now!"
Kimmel frequently pokes fun at Trump. As OK! previously reported, the TV host showed a video montage featuring some of Trump's gaffes.
"The only sentence Donald Trump can put together is a prison sentence," he said before touching upon Lara Trump, 41, and Tiffany Trump, 30, being hacked by crypto scammers.
"They want you to know, do not be fooled by hackers!" Jimmy continued. "The only official sancted-shened crypto scams — now I’m like him."
After fumbling over his words, Jimmy quipped, "You know what? That’s karma. That’s why I’m not gonna be president!"
Following the debate on September 10, Jimmy called out Donald for claiming he won against VP Kamala Harris.
“When Joe Biden slipped into a coma and started dreaming about sarsaparilla during the last debate, we acknowledged it, he acknowledged it and said he had a bad night and they sent him up to live on the farm upstate,” Jimmy said on his show.
He continued, “Donald Trump, not only does he lose the debate, he embarrasses himself. He demonstrates exactly why he doesn’t have the temperament or intelligence to run a Dairy Queen store, never mind the country, and yet he’s still screaming, ‘I won.'”
“Does anyone get it here, do any of the election deniers get it?” he then asked the audience.