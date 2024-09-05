'That's Karma': Jimmy Kimmel Stumbles Over His Own Sentence While Making Fun of Donald Trump's Frequent Gaffes

"The only sentence Donald Trump can put together is a prison sentence," he quipped, before swiftly moving the topic to Lara, 41, and Tiffany Trump, 30, being hacked by crypto scammers.

Earlier this week, the pair both made suspicious posts on X endorsing a new project with World Liberty Financial. Eric Trump, 40, quickly warned the public not to engage with the posts.

"This is a scam!! @LaraLeaTrump and @TiffanyATrump's Twitter profiles have been compromised!!" he wrote at the time.