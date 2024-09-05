or
'That's Karma': Jimmy Kimmel Stumbles Over His Own Sentence While Making Fun of Donald Trump's Frequent Gaffes

Split photo of Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump
Source: ABC/MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel stumbled over his words during a recent monologue.

By:

Sept. 5 2024, Published 6:18 p.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel knows when to admit he was wrong!

During his opening monologue on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night talk show host poked fun at Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for saying the United States needed a president who could "put together an English sentence" by playing a video featuring some of Donald Trump's memorable word flubs.

jimmy kimmel stumbles words mocking donald trump gaffes
Source: ABC

Jimmy Kimmel played a reel of Donald Trump's repeated word flubs on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

"The only sentence Donald Trump can put together is a prison sentence," he quipped, before swiftly moving the topic to Lara, 41, and Tiffany Trump, 30, being hacked by crypto scammers.

Earlier this week, the pair both made suspicious posts on X endorsing a new project with World Liberty Financial. Eric Trump, 40, quickly warned the public not to engage with the posts.

"This is a scam!! @LaraLeaTrump and @TiffanyATrump's Twitter profiles have been compromised!!" he wrote at the time.

jimmy kimmel stumbles words mocking donald trump gaffes
Source: ABC

Jimmy Kimmel struggled to say the words 'official sanctioned crypto scams' during his monologue.

Continuing his monologue, Kimmel told the audience, "They want you to know, do not be fooled by hackers!"

"The only official sancted-shened crypto scams — now I’m like him," he joked at his own expense after stumbling over his words. "You know what? That’s karma. That’s why I’m not gonna be president!"

jimmy kimmel stumbles words mocking donald trump gaffes
Source: ABC

The late-night talk show host laughed at his own mistake.

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel
Trump's wild claims, word flubs and typos are frequent topics of conversation among Trump critics, from talking about "negative press covfefe" in a May 2017 social media post to slurring his speech at campaign events.

As OK! previously reported, the 78-year-old was branded by some X users as "too old" to run in the 2024 election after mistakenly referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as "president."

jimmy kimmel stumbles words mocking donald trump gaffes
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently claimed there were 'no problems' in the U.S. when he was the president.

Trump also faced backlash for insisting there were "no problems" in the country when he was POTUS.

"The world was safe," he said in a September 4 campaign video shared to Truth Social. "There was no terrorist attacks under Trump. Russia wasn't taking land under Trump. Israel would have never been attacked under Trump."

Source: OK!

"Think of it...all of the difference we'd have," he continued, referring to the changed he'd have made if he'd been elected again in 2020. "No inflation, no wars, it'd be a much different world right now, a much better world. But that's not the way it is."

