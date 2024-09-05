'That's Karma': Jimmy Kimmel Stumbles Over His Own Sentence While Making Fun of Donald Trump's Frequent Gaffes
Jimmy Kimmel knows when to admit he was wrong!
During his opening monologue on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night talk show host poked fun at Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for saying the United States needed a president who could "put together an English sentence" by playing a video featuring some of Donald Trump's memorable word flubs.
"The only sentence Donald Trump can put together is a prison sentence," he quipped, before swiftly moving the topic to Lara, 41, and Tiffany Trump, 30, being hacked by crypto scammers.
Earlier this week, the pair both made suspicious posts on X endorsing a new project with World Liberty Financial. Eric Trump, 40, quickly warned the public not to engage with the posts.
"This is a scam!! @LaraLeaTrump and @TiffanyATrump's Twitter profiles have been compromised!!" he wrote at the time.
Continuing his monologue, Kimmel told the audience, "They want you to know, do not be fooled by hackers!"
"The only official sancted-shened crypto scams — now I’m like him," he joked at his own expense after stumbling over his words. "You know what? That’s karma. That’s why I’m not gonna be president!"
Trump's wild claims, word flubs and typos are frequent topics of conversation among Trump critics, from talking about "negative press covfefe" in a May 2017 social media post to slurring his speech at campaign events.
As OK! previously reported, the 78-year-old was branded by some X users as "too old" to run in the 2024 election after mistakenly referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as "president."
Trump also faced backlash for insisting there were "no problems" in the country when he was POTUS.
"The world was safe," he said in a September 4 campaign video shared to Truth Social. "There was no terrorist attacks under Trump. Russia wasn't taking land under Trump. Israel would have never been attacked under Trump."
"Think of it...all of the difference we'd have," he continued, referring to the changed he'd have made if he'd been elected again in 2020. "No inflation, no wars, it'd be a much different world right now, a much better world. But that's not the way it is."