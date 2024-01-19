Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Donald Trump Having 'Syphilis' to Explain Red Marks on His Hands

Trump made headlines on Wednesday, January 17, as he waved to supporters outside Trump Tower in New York City, displaying mysterious red spots on his hand that sparked a frenzy of speculation and rumors.

Some news pundits have suggested, without any evidence, that it may be a symptom of a syphilis infection. This irony was not lost on Kimmel, who pointed out that Trump had famously compared avoiding sexually transmitted infections to his own personal Vietnam.

"But if he has syphilis, that would mean the only Vietnam he avoided was Vietnam," Kimmel joked.

The talk show host also suggested it may simply be ketchup, jokingly speculating Trump may have gotten his hands in a container of curly fries or something similar.