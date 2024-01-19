Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Donald Trump Having 'Syphilis' to Explain Red Marks on His Hands
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel shared his theory about the red marks on former President Donald Trump's hands as he left his home in New York earlier this week.
Trump made headlines on Wednesday, January 17, as he waved to supporters outside Trump Tower in New York City, displaying mysterious red spots on his hand that sparked a frenzy of speculation and rumors.
Some news pundits have suggested, without any evidence, that it may be a symptom of a syphilis infection. This irony was not lost on Kimmel, who pointed out that Trump had famously compared avoiding sexually transmitted infections to his own personal Vietnam.
"But if he has syphilis, that would mean the only Vietnam he avoided was Vietnam," Kimmel joked.
The talk show host also suggested it may simply be ketchup, jokingly speculating Trump may have gotten his hands in a container of curly fries or something similar.
As OK! previously reported, the panel on MSNBC's Morning Joe speculated about the marking, suggesting everything from magic markers and physical injuries as a result of his slamming a table during a recent court appearance.
According to Trump's camp, he had a paper cut, and the spots were simply blood. This explanation seems to align with the fact that the marks had disappeared when he was spotted later in the day.
Despite the various theories floating around, it is important to note that there is no concrete evidence to support any of them.
Kimmel has been poking fun at Trump in recent weeks for his endless court appearances and legal statements that have flooded the former president's schedule. Recently, the talk show host took aim at Trump's lawyer's recent stunt in court, claiming he has "absolute immunity."
The New York businessman turned GOP leader's legal team claimed that a president can't be prosecuted if they order the assassination of a political rival unless impeached and convicted first.
Kimmel called it "the most ridiculous answer imaginable."
“If the president could order SEAL Team 6 to kill a political rival, Trump had better lock the doors at Mar-a-Lago because Bazooka Joe Biden has every reason to blow it to kingdom come right now,” Kimmel continued.
Trump currently faces several legal battles, including 91 criminal charges in four separate indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida. These include charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy against civil rights, obstruction, withholding and altering documents, false statements and falsifying business records.
If he is found guilty of every charge against him, he could face a sentence that adds up to over 300 years in prison.
Trump has denied all criminal wrongdoing.