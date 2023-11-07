Ivanka Trump Is Going to Try to Do 'as Little as Possible to Inflame' Daddy Donald With Fraud Trial Testimony
CNN's Maggie Haberman predicted that Ivanka Trump will attempt to get through her upcoming testimony at her father's New York fraud trial while doing "as little damage as possible."
Ivanka is expected to take the stand on Wednesday, November 8, as the final witness of the high profile civil suit.
"I know that there has been some prep going on," Haberman said on the Tuesday, November 7, installment of CNN This Morning. "She has been very reluctant to do this."
"I expect that she is going to try to do as little as possible to inflame her father," she continued. "But also to distance herself from any questions that the AG would have."
As OK! previously reported, Ivanka initially attempted to delay her testimony by claiming that it was in the middle of the school week and would be a hardship on her as a mother to three children.
The socialite shares Arabella, 12, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 7, with husband Jared Kushner.
"I think lots of parents with three children still are forced to go to court, and don’t end up, just in various cases, describe it as an undue hardship, especially somebody with the means that she has," Haberman said last week. "But I think that it is not surprising to see her trying to delay."
"Don’t forget that Ivanka Trump’s testimony, before the House Select Committee, that was investigating January 6th, was played at a public hearing," the writer noted at the time. "It infuriated former President Trump. I think this creates the potential for some moments that would be, again, very uncomfortable for Ivanka Trump."
Ivanka's court appearance comes after her adult brothers, Donald Jr., 45, and Eric, 39, were also questioned on the stand.
Although Donald Jr. later claimed that he thought his testimony went well, the embattled ex-prez took to social media to slam the judge for involving his children in the case.
"Engoron is a wacko, who is having a great time endlessly sanctioning, fining, & pushing around TRUMP," he ranted on his Truth Social platform. "Hurting my very good children, & working to damage & defame me for purposes of Interfering with the 2024 Presidential Election."