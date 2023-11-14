Jimmy Kimmel Laughs at Donald Trump Jr. for Calling His Father 'an Artist': 'A Very Dumb Crime Family'
Jimmy Kimmel had a field day when Donald Trump Jr. praised his father during Donald Trump's civil fraud trial on Monday, November 13.
The 45-year-old returned to Manhattan Supreme Court to testify in the $250 million case. (New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Donald inflated his assets in order to do business and secure loans.)
“He’s an artist with real estate. He sees things that other people don’t,” Donald Jr. said during his roughly four hours of testimony.
“Yeah, he’s an artist,” Kimmel sarcastically agreed. “He’s Vincent van Gogh-ing to jail.”
Kimmel then pointed out how protesters were chanting "crime family" at Donald Jr. earlier that day, to which he replied, “That is basically what these people are: a crime family. A very dumb crime family. The Gambozos, if you will.”
The comedian, 56, brought up how Donald's attorney Alina Habba recently referred to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump as "boys" and "kids" despite both being executive vice presidents in the Trump Organization.
“That’s right, they’re just boys. They’re kids. Eric has a book report due this weekend,” Kimmel said. “They’re both still wearing pull-ups.”
As OK! previously reported, Habba was upset about the whole ordeal.
"[Don Jr.] was clear, concise, made it very clear that he relied on professionals and I think the testimony speaks for itself, frankly," Habba told Newsmax host Eric Bolling.
"They did nothing wrong. This is not a witch hunt that has any meat to it — most of them are completely nonsensical, as we know — but it was an event for Letitia James to show up and have her press moment and that's why this is all happening," she continued. "Let's just not get it twisted, it's political."
Habba even lashed out at James for accusing her client of inflating his wealth to begin with.
“All right. We are now over a month deep into the biggest waste of New York taxpayer dollars I have ever seen! President Trump’s statement of financial condition was so undervalued. But Letitia James, as you’ve seen, will show up when it’s a press day! I said it yesterday on the news. She hasn’t been here for days. But you know when she’s going to come? When the main events here and that is Trump!” she said about James.