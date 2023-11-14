OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jimmy Kimmel
OK LogoNEWS

Jimmy Kimmel Laughs at Donald Trump Jr. for Calling His Father 'an Artist': 'A Very Dumb Crime Family'

jimmy kimmel laughs donald trump jr
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 14 2023, Published 11:48 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jimmy Kimmel had a field day when Donald Trump Jr. praised his father during Donald Trump's civil fraud trial on Monday, November 13.

The 45-year-old returned to Manhattan Supreme Court to testify in the $250 million case. (New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Donald inflated his assets in order to do business and secure loans.)

Article continues below advertisement

“He’s an artist with real estate. He sees things that other people don’t,” Donald Jr. said during his roughly four hours of testimony.

“Yeah, he’s an artist,” Kimmel sarcastically agreed. “He’s Vincent van Gogh-ing to jail.”

jimmy kimmel laughs donald trump jr
Source: mega

Jimmy Kimmel made fun of Donald Trump Jr. for calling his father an 'artist.'

Article continues below advertisement
jimmy kimmel laughs donald trump jr
Source: mega

Donald Trump Jr. was back in court on November 13.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimmel then pointed out how protesters were chanting "crime family" at Donald Jr. earlier that day, to which he replied, “That is basically what these people are: a crime family. A very dumb crime family. The Gambozos, if you will.”

jimmy kimmel laughs donald trump jr
Source: mega

Donald Trump Jr. praised his father during his testimony.

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel
Article continues below advertisement

The comedian, 56, brought up how Donald's attorney Alina Habba recently referred to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump as "boys" and "kids" despite both being executive vice presidents in the Trump Organization.

“That’s right, they’re just boys. They’re kids. Eric has a book report due this weekend,” Kimmel said. “They’re both still wearing pull-ups.”

As OK! previously reported, Habba was upset about the whole ordeal.

"[Don Jr.] was clear, concise, made it very clear that he relied on professionals and I think the testimony speaks for itself, frankly," Habba told Newsmax host Eric Bolling.

"They did nothing wrong. This is not a witch hunt that has any meat to it — most of them are completely nonsensical, as we know — but it was an event for Letitia James to show up and have her press moment and that's why this is all happening," she continued. "Let's just not get it twisted, it's political."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
jimmy kimmel laughs donald trump jr
Source: mega

Jimmy Kimmel frequently roasts the Trump family.

Habba even lashed out at James for accusing her client of inflating his wealth to begin with.

“All right. We are now over a month deep into the biggest waste of New York taxpayer dollars I have ever seen! President Trump’s statement of financial condition was so undervalued. But Letitia James, as you’ve seen, will show up when it’s a press day! I said it yesterday on the news. She hasn’t been here for days. But you know when she’s going to come? When the main events here and that is Trump!” she said about James.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.