Donald Trump Jr. Claims His Father Is a Real Estate 'Visionary' as He Continues to Insist Mar-a-Lago Is Worth More Than $18 Million

Source: mega
By:

Nov. 13 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr. once again defended his father in court as the former president's New York fraud trial continues.

On Monday, November 13, the 45-year-old took the stand and spoke about the Seven Springs resort in Westchester, claiming that the "spectacular" estate could be a "canvas for [his] father's art."

Source: mega

Donald Trump Jr. spoke about several Trump family estates in court.

"He’s an artist with real estate," Donald Jr. added. "He sees the things that other people don’t."

The businessman also showed a series of photos about the Trump family's Mar-a-Lago resort, calling it "one of the few sort of American castles."

Source: mega

Donald Jr. called his father a 'visionary.'

Donald Jr. painted the picture of his "visionary" dad buying broken down properties and turning them into beautiful pieces of art. While speaking of Trump International Golf Club, he told the court, "No one for decades had seen any value in it," before insisting that now it's "one of the finest golf clubs in the world."

"[He] noticed a crown jewel and had to have it and turn it into something special," he alleged.

Source: mega
MORE ON:
Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Jr. also admitted he'd been upset when he learned that it'd been reported that the Florida property was only worth $18 million.

"I may have taken some umbrage. You couldn’t build that atrium for $18 million today," he insisting, referring to the pictures being shown to the court.

Source: mega

This comes after the former president stated the property was worth "50 to 100 times more" than that.

"Likewise other assets that were valued crazily low by this 'Monster' that has allowed Violent Crime in New York to reach EPIDEMIC levels, and dangerous illegal migrants to roam free all over our State, we hope the Judge will TERMINATE his first ruling of fraud in that he was given false and ridiculous information by the Trump Deranged Lunatic, A.G. James," he wrote in early October.

"In actuality, I am WORTH FAR MORE than the numbers put down on the Financial Statements, not less," he continued. "This entire case should be thrown out and dismissed. The A.G. should be reprimanded and sanctioned for bringing this case with its FAKE LOW VALUES, in order to make me look bad. Election Interference!"

Source: OK!

CNN reported Donald Jr.'s courtroom comments.

