Jimmy Kimmel Jokes New York 'Spanked' Donald Trump 'Harder Than' Stormy Daniels After Guilty Verdict
Jimmy Kimmel had all the jokes!
On the May 30 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host repeatedly mocked Donald Trump after he was found guilty on 34 felony counts in his bombshell hush money trial.
Kimmel began by reading out a social media post written by Eric Trump that declared, "May 30th, 2024 might be remembered as the day Donald J. Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election."
The comedian quipped, "Or...it'll be remembered as the day a jury in New York spanked your dad even harder than Stormy [Daniels] did with that Forbes magazine," referencing the adult film star's testimony that she smacked Trump on the backside prior to their sexual encounter.
Kimmel then played a clip of Trump's post-verdict statement to reporters outside of the New York courthouse in which he insisted he will "win" the 2024 presidential election.
"And if we don't win, we'll say we won anyway," the television host joked. "Listen, I have bad news: the only thing you're going to be fighting to win is the Jell-O cup on your prison cafeteria tray."
"You do have to hand it him, no president has ever been convicted more than Donald Trump," he continued. "How long before he starts bragging about this?"
- Jimmy Kimmel's Son, 7, Undergoes Third Open Heart Surgery to Receive New Valve, Comedian Assures Tot Is 'Happy and Healthy'
- Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump's 'Junior Nazi' Staffer Who Shared 'Unified Reich' Video
- Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump After Ex-Prez Said Stormy Daniels Reminded Him of Daughter Ivanka: 'We Should Lock Him Up'
As OK! previously reported, minutes after the 77-year-old was found guilty, he claimed the case was a "rigged trial by a conflicted judge."
"The real verdict is gonna be November 5th by the people," he told the crowd. "And they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here."
On Friday, May 31, Trump also vowed to appeal the jury's ruling for "many different" reasons.
"He wouldn't allow us to have witnesses. He wouldn't allow us to talk ... wouldn't allow us to do anything. The judge was a tyrant,” the embattled ex-prez claimed. "This is a scam. There's a rigged trial. It shouldn't have been in that venue. We shouldn't have had that judge."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 11, days before the Republican National Convention — which will decide the GOP's official nominee for the 2024 election.
The former POTUS faces up to four years behind bars.