Jimmy Kimmel Roasts RFK Jr. for Defending Donald Trump's Math 

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Jimmy Kimmel roasted Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for defending President Donald Trump’s mathematically impossible claim that his drug discount site, TrumpRx, reduced prices by as much as 600 percent. During a Senate Finance Committee hearing, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) challenged the 600 percent claim, noting that such a reduction would mathematically mean companies are paying customers to take their drugs. “He claims that TrumpRx has reduced prices by as much as 600 percent,” Warren said, “Six hundred percent, which I think means companies should be paying you to take their drugs.”

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Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Trump & His MAGA Minions at Our Alternative White Ho... https://t.co/1x5HtqM45A via @YouTube Hey @realDonaldTrump this about you? — Gjalt Vang 🇱🇺 (@gv051971) April 24, 2026 Source: @gv051971/X

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Source: MEGA RFK Jr. defended the president's math.

RFK Jr. defended the claim, saying, “President Trump has a different way of calculating. … If you have a $600 drug and you reduce it to 10, that’s a 600 percent reduction.” Mathematical experts and Kimmel pointed out that a drop from $600 to $10 is actually a 98 percent reduction.

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel spoke about the moment on his late-night show.

"Who are you going to believe, [Trump] or math? Have you ever bankrupted a casino? I don't think so,” Kimmel said in his Thursday, April 23, monologue. Trump's casino businesses filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection four times between 1991 and 2014, all involving Atlantic City properties. These filings, stemming from high debt and poor revenue, included the Taj Mahal, Trump Plaza and Trump Entertainment Resorts, resulting in the loss of ownership stakes but allowing him to restructure, avoid personal bankruptcy, and continue receiving personal income.

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Source: JimmyKimmelLive/Youtube TrumpRx.gov, launched in February 2026.

Kennedy, who has long suffered from spasmodic dysphonia, a chronic neurological disorder that causes his voice to sound strained or shaky, faced intense scrutiny during the hearing, with some senators labeling the TrumpRx platform a "fraud.” TrumpRx.gov, launched in February 2026, is a government-backed prescription drug discount platform that has faced intense scrutiny and accusations of being a "scam" or "sham" by Democratic lawmakers, health policy experts and consumer advocacy groups. Critics argue that the platform rebrands existing manufacturer coupons and often offers higher prices than those available through insurance or generic alternatives.

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel mocked RFK Jr.'s breathing.