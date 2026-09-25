Jimmy Kimmel Takes Major Dig at Donald Trump's Loyal Aide Natalie Harp With Late-Night Sketch Featuring Wife Molly McNearney
Sept. 25 2026, Updated 2:34 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel hilariously mocked President Donald Trump’s executive assistant Natalie Harp by staging a Jimmy Kimmel Live! sketch featuring his own aggressively devoted, clingy assistant, "Natalie 2.0."
Kimmel's real-life wife, executive producer and co-head writer, Molly McNearney, played the character, who interrupted Kimmel's monologue.
The spoof version of Harp bustled onto the stage, heavily weighed down by a laptop, a briefcase and a full golf set.
McNearney began de-linting Kimmel’s suit and called him her "guardian and protector," mirroring the exact phrasing in Harp's published letters to Trump.
When asked to take a seat, the parody assistant sat directly on the floor at Kimmel's feet. After being helped up, she said, "Your hands are so, soft and your body's so strong." She also frantically offered to post "Truths" for him.
When Kimmel ordered his sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez, to escort her backstage, she suffered a comic meltdown. She cried out that she couldn't see, hear, smell or "wipe" him backstage, ultimately shouting, "Your wife doesn’t deserve you!" at her actual husband.
Who Is Natalie Harp?
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Harp has served as Trump’s executive assistant since 2025 and is often referred to in media reports as his "human printer" because she constantly follows him around with printouts of positive news articles and social media posts.
The late-night bit follows weeks of media scrutiny of Harp. Biographer Michael Wolff recently leaked intimate letters she wrote to Trump, and news surfaced that she once climbed into the trunk of a motorcade SUV to prevent being left behind.
Earlier in the week, Kimmel also targeted Harp for allegedly instigating Trump's White House media ban after she showed him negative news coverage.
Natalie Harp May Have Played a Role in Media Ban
Multiple outlets reported that Harp played a direct role in the POTUS' temporary decision to revoke White House press credentials for CNN, MS NOW, and Politico.
In a rare move, Harp reportedly presented Trump with segments of critical television coverage and a Politico demographic infographic that infuriated him.
Trump quickly ordered the media ban. In solidarity, major news networks collectively suspended the White House television pool. Following the intense pushback, the banned outlets regained their White House access days later.
Did Donald Trump Posted an Altered Photo?
While Harp attended as a senior aide during the official daytime welcoming ceremonies for Chinese President Xi Jinping, she was excluded from the official White House guest list for the exclusive evening state dinner.
Harp raised eyebrows when Trump posted an image from Xi's welcome ceremony at Joint Base Andrews on Truth Social.
The photo, which social media users and commentators noted appeared heavily edited, featured only Trump, Xi and a doctored image of diplomatic aide Monica Crowley, who appeared to look like Harp, prompting online speculation that Harp doctored the image to make it look like she was there.