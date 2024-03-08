OK Magazine
Jimmy Kimmel Teases Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Jokes Aren't 'Off Limits' at 2024 Oscars: 'Probably Played Out'

Mar. 8 2024

Will Jimmy Kimmel go after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the 2024 Oscars?

The 56-year-old star, who is hosting the upcoming Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, was asked who will make his list of jokes, admitting the couple, who began dating in the summer of 2023, are "not off limits, but probably played out" from other awards shows.

jimmy kimmel teases taylor swift kelce jokes not off limits
Source: mega

The pair began dating in the summer of 2023.

"It’s not that easy. It depends on the person because some people are more sensitive than others. God help you if I know you. Like, if you’ve been to my house, you’re in trouble on Oscar night," he said of calling specific A-listers out at the glam event.

immy kimmel abc
Source: ABC

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 2024 Oscars on March 10.

Kimmel previously spoke about how hosting is no easy feat. "I feel like the Kansas City Chiefs going into this Oscars," he said of the football team who ended up winning the 2024 Super Bowl. "Like you’ve been there before, but it doesn’t make a difference. It’s still exciting and you still have to do well."

jimmy kimmel teases taylor swift kelce jokes not off limits
Source: mega

Travis Kelce's team won the 2024 Super Bowl.

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel
"We work very hard to make the show as good as it possibly can be," he continued as he gave a shout-out to his wife, Molly McNearney, the show's co-executive producer. "The big challenge always is trying to keep the show moving, so it's a matter of picking your spots and popping in when you're needed and staying out of the picture when you're not."

jimmy kimmel teases taylor swift kelce jokes not off limits
Source: mega

Jimmy Kimmel teased he would make a joke about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the 2024 Oscars.

As OK! previously reported, Kimmel recently stuck up for Jo Koy, who hosted the Golden Globes earlier this year. Koy, who called out the pop star, 34, in his monologue, was not well-received.

"It’s like if a stranger walks up to you and goes, 'Nice shirt, Tom Selleck.' If it’s one of your friends, you don’t take offense to it, but if it’s somebody you don’t know, you might smack him one," Kimmel stated of making fun of people he doesn't really know. "Not that I have any business programming the Golden Globes, but I think they should let Jo Koy host the show next year and give him a shot at doing it over."

"It would be very smart," Kimmel added. "I think he learned all the lessons, and he’s a funny guy. I think it would be nice for everyone."

The 96th Oscars will air live on ABC Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

