Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have 'Never Felt Anything Like This Before' in a Relationship
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still in a lavender haze!
After less than a year of dating, an insider claimed the stars, both 34, think their relationship can go the distance.
"Taylor and Travis both say they’ve never felt anything like this before," the insider told a magazine. "Her friends also say they’ve never seen Taylor this happy."
While fans were buzzing over whether the athlete would pop the question to the music icon after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on February 11, he never did so — though the source believes a proposal has been on Kelce's mind.
"Travis has never been one for dramatic acts of romance, so he’s been asking everyone what they think," the insider said. "His friends have joked with him that he only gets one chance, so he’d better not blow it!"
As OK! reported, the "New Heights" podcast co-host flew all the way to Sydney, Australia, the other week to see his girlfriend perform.
"Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship," an additional source shared of the duo's dynamic. "Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia."
"He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her. They're making a joint effort to make things work," they added.
At the concert Kelce attended, Swift made several references to the tight end, such as pointing to him while singing the "Willow" lyrics, "That's my man."
She also looked at her beau when she belted out "Long Live," as there are lyrics that say, "When they gave us our trophies / And we held them up for our town," which can relate to her recent Grammy wins and his Super Bowl victory.
Most notably, she changed the "Karma" lyric from "Karma is the guy on the screen" to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs." That was the second occasion Swift mentioned his team on The Eras Tour, as she did so the first time when he attended one of her November concerts in Argentina.
Though the blonde beauty used to keep her past relationships very private, she feels comfortable displaying her admiration for Kelce.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," she explained to TIME. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. We’re just proud of each other."
