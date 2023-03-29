Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Trolls Donald Trump's Lack Of Attendance At Rally: 'More People Show Up To The Annual Sausage Show'
Jimmy Kimmel quickly humbled former president Donald Trump after he claimed "tens of thousands" of supporters showed up at his recent rally in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, March 25.
The famed talk show host used photo evidence to prove the Republican politician wrong during a comical monologue on the Monday, March 27, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
"The venue in Waco holds 50,000 people. You can see from this aerial view that the crowd was about, I don’t know, 47,000 short of capacity,” Kimmel explained after cameras captured the lack of attendance at Trump's rally over the weekend.
"More people show up to the annual sausage show down in Waco than showed up to this event," the 55-year-old hilariously quipped.
Kimmel's mockery of Trump comes after the former POTUS swore his Waco rally would be one of the most packed crowds his campaign had ever seen before — except the turnout was quite the opposite.
"The number of tickets that are gone, I think it’s unprecedented, I think it’s the biggest we’ve had ― and we’ve had 100,000 people at rallies," Trump informed Newsmax during a broadcasted phone call on Friday, March 24.
- Ben Affleck Trolls His Own 'Unhappy-Looking Resting Face' After Viral Grammys Appearance: 'That's How God Made Me'
- Jimmy Kimmel Cracks More Jokes About Donald Trump's Delayed Arrest: 'We Are On Day 3 Of To Catch A President'
- Jimmy Kimmel Tears Into Donald Trump Ahead Of Impending Arrest: 'The Dumbest Criminal In The World’
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump continued to inflate the number of people who actually showed up at his rally on Saturday during an interview with Fox on Sunday, March 26, which didn't air until the following day.
"Last night, I had a rally with tens of thousands of people," the 76-year-old — who is currently facing possible indictment for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels $130,00 worth of hush money to keep the adult film star quiet about their alleged affair — falsely stated.
"The press admitted there were at least 25 or 30,000 people. That means you can double it at least," Trump exaggerated. "It was a love fest. It was incredible."
The entirety of Trump's estimated crowd size was proven incorrect — even the numbers he claimed the press reported — as local reports from the Texas rally revealed there were only 15,000-18,000 people in attendance.
The father-of-five's most recent event is one of many to come as he continues his campaign for the 2024 presidential election.