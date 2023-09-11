"We’re being INVADED, our Border has COLLAPSED, INFLATION & CRIME are rampant, Economy sucks, Interest Rates and Taxes are through the roof, you can’t by a home," he added, "Our Elections are Rigged, our Military is Woke (Afghanistan was a catastrophe!), our Airports are DONE, NOTHING WORKS. MAGA!"

Later that day, Trump continued his rant in a follow-up post, boldly alleging that "our cities are being destroyed by the invasion of illegal immigrants pouring into our country" in an all-capitalized follow-up post.

"The USA has become a laughing stock for the world to see," he penned. "We don't have a president, we have a clown!!!!"