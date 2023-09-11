'Nothing Works!': Donald Trump Claims the U.S. Is Falling Apart During 'Clown' Joe Biden's Presidency
Donald Trump is at it again!
In his latest social media rant, the embattled former POTUS raged about the state of the country and claimed that he never understood "who the h--- would ever vote for Crooked Joe Biden," despite his own snowballing legal woes.
"Do they watch him at press conferences? He can’t put two sentences together," Trump slammed the 80-year-old via Truth Social on Monday, September 11, referring to reported concerns for the current president's mental state.
The controversial politician further insisted Biden was "the WORST EVER on the foreign stage!"
"We’re being INVADED, our Border has COLLAPSED, INFLATION & CRIME are rampant, Economy sucks, Interest Rates and Taxes are through the roof, you can’t by a home," he added, "Our Elections are Rigged, our Military is Woke (Afghanistan was a catastrophe!), our Airports are DONE, NOTHING WORKS. MAGA!"
Later that day, Trump continued his rant in a follow-up post, boldly alleging that "our cities are being destroyed by the invasion of illegal immigrants pouring into our country" in an all-capitalized follow-up post.
"The USA has become a laughing stock for the world to see," he penned. "We don't have a president, we have a clown!!!!"
This comes as Trump faces serious allegations concerning how he acted during his own stint in the White House.
As OK! previously reported, the 77-year-old made U.S. history when he became the first current or former POTUS to ever be criminally charged. Trump has been indicted four times since March and was hit with a total of 91 felony counts.
His first indictment was related to an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election. His second set of charges was for his alleged mishandling of highly classified documents discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort in an August 2022 raid.
His third and fourth indictments were both related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.