Joe Biden Aides Practice 'Not Showing Any Reaction' at the President's Slip-Ups on Camera
President Joe Biden's aides are facing challenges on the 2024 campaign trail. The aides are reportedly learning to handle the president's slip-ups with caution, ensuring not to show any visible reaction.
The shocking revelations about President Biden's re-election campaign come amidst the likely and highly anticipated presidential rematch with ex-President Donald Trump.
According to Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, Biden’s campaign recently started to let the Democratic incumbent “be Joe Biden” on the campaign trail.
“I have been saying for several months to the campaign: Please, let him be Joe Biden,” Senator Coons told outlets earlier this week. “And so have many others.”
“It is not only good for the campaign,” the senator continued. “It is good for him and it’s good for the country when Joe Biden gets a chance to get out from behind the podium and be less President Joe Biden and more Joe.”
One source told outlets, "At events and speeches, Mr. Biden’s aides have become practiced at not showing any reaction to his slips, whether he confuses foreign leaders at a campaign event or mixes up Ukraine and Gaza during remarks in the Oval Office."
Biden’s White House and campaign aides have allegedly reportedly grown accustomed to “sharing nods” when the elderly president manages a photo opportunity without any embarrassing mishaps.
“They watch closely as Mr. Biden interacts with people on trips, and they share nods when he pulls off a photo opportunity — still stationed far from reporters — in a bar or at a firehouse,” the insider continued.
As OK! previously reported, Biden has continued to trip on himself as climbs the stairs to get into Air Force One.
Last month, the 81-year-old used the staircase's handrail to assist him up the stairs, though he still stumbled mid-way through.
Republican National Committee operative Jake Schneider asked via X (formerly named Twitter), as an account for RNC research claimed: "A Secret Service agent is placed at the bottom of the stairs whenever Biden boards or disembarks to prevent this very scenario from happening. Biden is not well!"
Biden and Trump's respective ages are causing serious concerns in both parties as they have repeatedly struggled to string together sentences at recent rallies and campaign events.
Biden also recently had to deal with a report from the Department of Justice calling him a "forgetful old man."