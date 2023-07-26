OK Magazine
President Joe Biden 'Belongs in Jail' If He and Son Hunter Accepted Bribes From Ukraine, Insists Megyn Kelly

Source: mega
By:

Jul. 26 2023, Published 4:29 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly believes President Joe Biden should end up behind bars if the claims about the commander-in-chief and his troubled son Hunter Biden accepting bribes are true.

The journalist discussed the scenario on the Monday, July 24, episode of her SiriusXM podcast.

The claims against the Bidens were made by a "human source" and were recently released in a FBI document, though there's no verification that the information is accurate.

"We don't know whether this form is true. We don't know whether what the confidential human source was reporting to us is true," Kelly pointed out, noting the POTUS needs to face the consequences if things turn out to be legitimate.

"Because if it's true, Joe Biden committed a crime and belongs in jail," the mom-of-three stated. "Literally, those are the stakes. If what's in that form is true, Joe Biden is a criminal."

"So we can't just say, 'Oh, who cares,'" emphasized Kelly. "If true, he's a criminal. He took a bribe as the sitting vice president of the United States and then sold out our country by pulling off this prosecutor from this Ukrainian corrupt gas company, Burisma, in exchange for the lining of his own pockets and those of his son. That's what's being alleged."

"More and more, things are building toward ... Hunter and Joe were on some sort of corruption scheme while Joe was vice president. We don't know whether it's true," she continued.

"The fact that this isn't the lead story in every newspaper in America right now — with the appropriate cautions — is actually downright disturbing to me as a member of the press," she added.

As OK! reported, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the House might try to force the POTUS out of the Oval Office over the scandal.

"I believe we will follow this all the way to the end," he told Sean Hannity during an interview. "And this is gonna rise to an impeachment inquiry the way the Constitution tells us to do this."

