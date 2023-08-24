Donald Trump Roasts President Joe Biden's 'Skinny Legs' and 'Terrible' Beach Photos: 'He's Walking on Toothpicks'
To little surprise, Donald Trump took a moment during his interview with Tucker Carlson to throw numerous digs at President Joe Biden.
"I think he's worse mentally than he is physically," the 77-year-old declared while skipping out on Fox News' first Republican debate on Wednesday night, August 23.
"And physically, he's not exactly a triathlete or any kind of an athlete," Trump continued of Biden, 80, who is constantly dragged by critics for his fragile demeanor. "You look at him, he can't walk to the helicopter. He walks. He can't lift his feet under the grass. You know, it's only two inches of the White House."
Continuing to roast the president's appearance, Trump poked fun at the Democratic leader's "skinny legs" and "terrible" beach photos that circulated of Biden shirtless on the sand in Delaware earlier this summer.
"You watch him and it looks like he's walking on toothpicks and then you see him on the beach where he can't lift a chair. He can't walk through the sand," Trump continued, though he did seem to agree "sand is not that easy to walk through."
Bringing the conversation back to politics, the ex-POTUS emphasized his point that "the beach doesn't represent what a president's supposed to be doing."
- 'Who Cares!?': Donald Trump Gripes About Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie's Talking Points After Skipping Fox News Debate
- 'How Un-American!': Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Lash Out at Fox News for Banning Them From Debate Spin Room — Watch
- Donald Trump Doubles Down on 'Rigged Election' Accusations Despite Recent Indictment: 'They Used Covid to Cheat'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"You're supposed to be working," Trump insisted before speaking on the ongoing war in Ukraine — which has notably been going on since 2014 but escalated upon Russia's invasion into the country in February 2022.
"You're supposed to be getting us out of that horrible, horrible war that we're very much involved in with Russia and Ukraine. You could do that. You could do that very easily," the Apprentice star declared without providing any suggestion or idea of how he might do so in the chance he came out victorious in the 2024 presidential election.
"I believe you could do that," Trump reiterated. "I don't believe he could do it because he's just incompetent. But that's a war that should end immediately, not because of one side or the other, because hundreds of thousands of people are being killed."