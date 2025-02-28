Joe Biden's Campaign 'Gaslit' Voters and Denied Concerns About the President's Age 'From Day One,' Former Aide Reveals
Jill Biden's ex-press secretary and White House insider, Michael LaRosa, is sharing new details about the Biden campaign's strategy of "gaslighting" the public and the press regarding concerns about former President Joe Biden's age and cognitive abilities.
LaRosa admitted Joe wasn't all there despite the campaign's constant denials.
According to the aide, throughout the campaign, top Democrats downplayed worries about Joe's age and mental sharpness, dismissing them as an overreaction and media sensationalism.
This narrative persisted even after Joe's shaky performance in a debate against Donald Trump, where he frequently struggled to articulate his thoughts.
Even as polling and voter interviews at the time suggested public skepticism about Joe's age, many Democratic leaders in D.C. continued to avoid addressing Joe's cognitive abilities directly.
Speaking at a seminar hosted by journalist Tara Palmeri at the Science Institute at American University, Michael addressed the issue.
He specifically referenced a new book, Original Sin, authored by Axios reporter Alex Thompson and CNN anchor Jake Tapper, which criticizes the White House's efforts to downplay concerns about Joe's age.
Michael called out his former colleagues for deliberately "gaslighting" the American people and criticized the campaign for "attacking" the New York Times for coming out and spotlighting the problem.
"Every politician, everybody, every human being tries to cover up age. We were always, from day one, cognizant that age was an issue," the former Biden aide told Tara. "There are some things that are true, I mean, like the gaslighting. There was a lot of denial of the polling. And I will use the term gaslighting because that’s what they were doing, the campaign, former colleagues. The message to everybody was to make sure that you tell people it’s too early. It’s too early. These polls don’t mean anything. Well, it became too early. And these polls don’t mean anything for about a year and a half. The polls, the numbers never moved."
"But by denying the data that was out there publicly, by denying the really insightful journalism, you know, they were actually demeaning to a lot of the people. But it was the data denial that really bothered me because we loved polling when we were running because we were always ahead," Michael continued.
Michael revealed people on Joe's team were frightened when he would do interviews with the media.
"The president’s team was scared to death of impromptu, unscripted, un-rehearsed, unpracticed, un-choreographed, anything, they couldn’t compete for the attention economy. They just couldn’t do it. They didn’t have any idea. And they didn’t have the vessel either in Biden, by the way, who would have done anything," Michael stated. "He loves TV. He loves doing stuff. It was the orbit that did not trust their own candidate."
"Biden needed the press. When he needed them the most, they didn’t trust him, they gave him the back foot of the doubt and they put their foot on the gas and never took it off. And he was politically dead," he continued.
Joe eventually dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed his Vice President, Kamala Harris, who lost the election to Donald.