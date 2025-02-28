Joe Biden's Campaign 'Gaslit' Voters and Denied Concerns About the President's Age 'From Day One,' Former Aide Reveals

"Every politician, everybody, every human being tries to cover up age. We were always, from day one, cognizant that age was an issue," the former Biden aide told Tara. "There are some things that are true, I mean, like the gaslighting. There was a lot of denial of the polling. And I will use the term gaslighting because that’s what they were doing, the campaign, former colleagues. The message to everybody was to make sure that you tell people it’s too early. It’s too early. These polls don’t mean anything. Well, it became too early. And these polls don’t mean anything for about a year and a half. The polls, the numbers never moved."

"But by denying the data that was out there publicly, by denying the really insightful journalism, you know, they were actually demeaning to a lot of the people. But it was the data denial that really bothered me because we loved polling when we were running because we were always ahead," Michael continued.