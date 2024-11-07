Jay Leno Says 2024 Election Was a 'Great Day for Democracy' Despite Not Being a 'Fan' of Donald Trump: 'There Was No Cheating'

“The nice thing about this election is, it was fair, it was honest. OK, I was not a fan, but that’s OK, it’s the President of the United States — let’s all get together, thank you very much,” he said, referring to Trump.

Jay Leno, the former host of 'The Tonight Show,' has spoken out about politics in the past.

He added that he was relieved things went smoothly this time around.

“You know my fear is they’re going to be watching this, and there are 1,100 votes out of 300 million between, and it’s going to be name calling about, ‘OK, here’s the answer, OK? This is the thing.’ And it was done profession — there was no cheating. Everybody says it was honest. I mean, it’s a great day for democracy,” Leno continued.