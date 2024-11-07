or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Jay Leno
OK LogoPolitics

Jay Leno Says 2024 Election Was a 'Great Day for Democracy' Despite Not Being a 'Fan' of Donald Trump: 'There Was No Cheating'

jay leno election no cheating democracy day
Source: MEGA

Jay Leno called the 2024 election a 'great day for democracy' despite not being a fan of Donald Trump.

By:

Nov. 7 2024, Published 8:27 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jay Leno recently shared his perspective on the 2024 election outcome.

In an interview, the former Tonight Show host discussed President-Elect Donald Trump’s decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, November 6.

Article continues below advertisement

“The nice thing about this election is, it was fair, it was honest. OK, I was not a fan, but that’s OK, it’s the President of the United States — let’s all get together, thank you very much,” he said, referring to Trump.

Article continues below advertisement
jay leno says election was fair despite trump
Source: MEGA

Jay Leno, the former host of 'The Tonight Show,' has spoken out about politics in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

He added that he was relieved things went smoothly this time around.

“You know my fear is they’re going to be watching this, and there are 1,100 votes out of 300 million between, and it’s going to be name calling about, ‘OK, here’s the answer, OK? This is the thing.’ And it was done profession — there was no cheating. Everybody says it was honest. I mean, it’s a great day for democracy,” Leno continued.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump achieved a significant win against Harris, surpassing the crucial 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency.

The win made him the president-elect, set to become the 47th president of the United States after he previously became the 45th.

Article continues below advertisement
jay leno praises election despite trump win
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election against Kamala Harris.

Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the discussion, The Talk co-host Natalie Morales asked Leno how the political landscape has shifted compared to earlier years.

“Jay, we had a historic election last night and you are no stranger to going on and doing a live show, The Tonight Show, after big elections like this,” Morales said. “What do you remember about those days?”

Article continues below advertisement
jay leno on election great for democracy
Source: MEGA

Jay Leno said he is not a fan of President-Elect Donald Trump.

MORE ON:
Jay Leno

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“Well, you know it was different, in my day you kind of made fun of both sides,” Leno responded. “Now you kind of have to take a side and yeah, it’s little bit different.”

Article continues below advertisement

In the past, Leno has mentioned that he generally avoids discussing politics during his act. However, he did spend several minutes each night on The Tonight Show making jokes about politicians for 18 years.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent conversation with TheWrap, Leno spoke about how he was happy to be off the air when Trump was first in office.

Article continues below advertisement

“People say to me, ‘Oh I bet you wish you were doing The Tonight Show when Trump was president.’ No, I don’t,” he shared. “Because when you really don’t like a guy, it’s worse … I mean, you see how polarizing it gets now,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement
jay leno calls election great day for democracy
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was the 45th president of the U.S.

“I sort of blame Trump for all of that. Because at The Tonight Show, we used to make fun of both sides, and people couldn’t really figure out your politics. So you got the whole audience. Now, you either get the Trump people, like [Greg] Gutfeld, or you get the anti-Trump people, like [Jimmy] Kimmel. Which, to me — I’ll take everybody’s money, thank you. I play both crowds,” he added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.