Joe Biden Ends Gun Control Speech With Confusing Sign Off: 'God Save the Queen'
Joe Biden made another gaffe!
On Friday, June 16, the President of the United States strangely ended his gun control speech at the University of Hartford's campus with "God save the Queen, man."
The room of journalists seemed just as confused as the public with the bizarre sign off after the 80-year-old made remarks on banning assault rifles.
"Several of you have asked me why he might have said that," Todd Gillman of the Dallas Morning News wrote in a report following the statement. "I have no idea. Other poolers likewise have no idea."
Later on Friday, White House press secretary Olivia Dalton explained that Biden "was commenting to someone in the crowd," though she did not give any clarifying details.
"God Save the Queen" was a common British saying and the name of the British national anthem during Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign. The statement is rarely used in the United States.
The commander-in-chief's speech was primarily focused on the banning of AR-15-style semiautomatic rifles and high-capacity magazines as well as calling for gun owners to be liable for not properly storing their weapons.
"If any one of you drove up to the parking lot here today, got out of your car, left a key in your car and a kid comes along — 13-14 years old — gets in your car, takes it on a joyride and kills someone — guess what? You're liable," the former senator said.
"Why should that not be the case if you don't lock your weapon?" he asked.
However, this comparison is not totally accurate, the Claims Journal said, "The majority common law rule among the 50 states is that the owner of a stolen vehicle will not be held liable for damages when the vehicle is stolen and then involved in an accident that causes injury or property damage."
Although some states have laws "that prohibits an owner from leaving keys in an unlocked vehicle, or otherwise holds the owner liable [and] the liability of the owner will usually depends on the facts of the case."
As OK! previously reported, just two days before, Biden had another slip up while addressing the League of Conservation Voters annual Capital Dinner in Washington, D.C.
"The Build Back Biden ... Build Back Better — and we realize that got confusing so now we don't call it that – what we call it is ... here's the bottom line, look, we're the ones that caused the problem," he said to the crowd, accidentally mixing up the name of the Build Back Better initiative.
