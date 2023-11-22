President Joe Biden Called a 'Creep' for Talking to a Child About Her Ears in Viral Video: Watch
President Joe Biden is being called out for talking to a child about her ears at a Thanksgiving in a now-viral video.
During the event, which took place at the Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, the president, 81, met with military families and served them dinner for Friendsgiving.
Biden then complimented the little girl, named Catherine, after she showed off her cat-costume ears. "I love your ears!" Biden said. "I love 'em. They're really cool! What's your name?"
"Catherine," the girl replied, to which Biden said, "What a beautiful name. That's my mommy's name. How old are you? 17?"
"Six," Catherine shared.
The clip went viral, leading people to comment on the interaction.
"Biden is a freak and should never be near children," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another said Biden's behavior was "not appropriate."
Some quickly defended Biden, writing, "Let's keep it real please: he is referring to the costume ears the little girl is wearing, and he is clearly joking about her age. It's fine if you do not like him, but at least reflect what is happening fairly."
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Biden has been obliterated for being around young children.
In July, he was called out for pretending to bite a child while in Finland.
“Welcome back to Fox News Tonight. How’s your day going? I only ask because it can’t be going quite as badly as the president of the United States, who was caught nibbling on a frightened young girl during his trip to Finland,” Piers Morgan said at the time.
"How does he keep doing this? Why does he keep doing this? You think he’s Hannibal Lecter or something? It’s creepy, it’s weird, it’s definitely unpresidential, and as Tomi Lahren tweeted earlier today, it looks like he mistook the girl for an ice cream cone. Well, sadly, this isn’t the first time the commander-in-chief has gotten a little creepy and invaded other people’s personal space," he continued.
As the clip played, Morgan got more and more grossed out.
“What is he doing with that young kid? Literally nibbling her! I hate to even say it because it sounds so weird! He’s the president!” he exclaimed, joking that the child "literally thinks he's gonna eat her."
“The thing is, even if it was his own grandchild, right, you’d still think it was a bit weird. The fact it’s some random person that’s standing there with their kid," he added.