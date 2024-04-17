President Joe Biden Mocks Donald Trump's Financial Woes After Truth Social's Stock Loses $5 Billion in Value

The stock initially surged in value, only to sharply plummet by 21.47% after negative financial disclosures, and has since continued to drop, now totaling almost a 68% decrease since its debut. This significant decline has resulted in paper losses amounting to $5 billion.

During his speech, President Biden used the opportunity to not only jab at Trump over the stock downfall but also to advocate for tax fairness.

"We’re not asking anything that’s unusual," he told reporters. "Under my plan, nobody earning less than $400,000 will pay an additional penny. I hope you’re all able to make 400,000."

"I never did," he clarified. "But they’re not going to pay an extra penny in federal taxes. That’s a promise. Nobody. Not one penny."