President Joe Biden, 80, 'Would Occasionally Admit' to His Inner Circle That 'He Felt Tired,' New Book Claims
Author Franklin Foer claims that behind close doors, President Joe Biden would confess to his inner circle that he felt a bit worn out.
The allegations — which were made in the upcoming book The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future — come as Americans voice their concerns over whether the POTUS is too old to run for a second term.
"His advanced years were a hindrance, depriving him of the energy to cast a robust public presence or the ability to easily conjure a name. It was striking that he took so few morning meetings or presided over so few public events before 10 a.m," the book reads, via an excerpt obtained by a news outlet. "His public persona reflected physical decline and time’s dulling of mental faculties that no pill or exercise regime can resist."
"In private, he would occasionally admit that he felt tired," Foer continued.
The news outlet noted that the writer never gave a direct source for his claims, though publisher Penguin Random House explained he had "access to the tight inner circle of advisers who have surrounded Biden for decades."
The claims were publicized just a few days after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had to once again deal with reporters asking about Biden's age.
- Karine Jean-Pierre Fumbles Questions About Aging Joe Biden 'Degrading Before Our Eyes' During Jake Tapper Interview
- Donald Trump Declares He Won't Have Any Choice But to 'Lock People Up' If He Wins the 2024 Election
- Nikki Haley Claims Her Criticism of Kamala Harris Wasn't Racist: 'It's About Her Incompetence'
As OK! previously shared, Associated Press reporter Chris Megerian stated the AP's poll found that 77 percent of Americans thought Biden was too old to run in the 2024 election, leading him to ask, "Does this White House have additional plans to demonstrate he can continue to do the job at his advanced age?"
"I appreciate the question — I get it quite often, as you know," Jean-Pierre responded, noting she's answered this on plenty of occasions.
"What I would say, and I've said this many times, and many of my colleagues have said this and the president says this," she continued. "If you watch him, if you have seen what he’s done the last two years, this is a president who has had a historic administration in just two years."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Guardian published the excerpt from Foer's book.
The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future hits shelves on Tuesday, September 5.