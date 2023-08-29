White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Bursts Into Laughter When Asked If President Joe Biden Plans to Limit Americans' Beer Intake

"Let me tell you what I’m not going to get involved in — in that in that question right there," she replied, clearly confused by the odd inquiry. "I — I have no idea. I’ve not seen the data. I cannot speak to this. I will leave it to the experts and not weigh in."

"So, if the experts say two beers a week ... that’s okay with President Biden?" Doocy pressed her for an answer.

"I will leave it to the experts," she said. "I’m just not going to comment on that."