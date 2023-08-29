White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Bursts Into Laughter When Asked If President Joe Biden Plans to Limit Americans' Beer Intake
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre couldn't help but giggle after Fox News journalist Peter Doocy hit her with an unexpected, alcohol-related question during a Monday, August 28, press briefing.
"Does President Biden want to limit Americans to two beers a week?" the White House correspondent said, causing Jean-Pierre to laugh and ask him, "Where is this — where is this coming from?" before continuing to snicker.
"Dr. George Koob, who is the director of the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, says the U.S. may soon follow Canada and recommend just two beers a week," he explained. "How do you guys think that’s going to go over?"
"Let me tell you what I’m not going to get involved in — in that in that question right there," she replied, clearly confused by the odd inquiry. "I — I have no idea. I’ve not seen the data. I cannot speak to this. I will leave it to the experts and not weigh in."
"So, if the experts say two beers a week ... that’s okay with President Biden?" Doocy pressed her for an answer.
"I will leave it to the experts," she said. "I’m just not going to comment on that."
- Karine Jean-Pierre Responds to Claim That 77 Percent of Americans Think President Joe Biden, 80, Is Too Old for a Second Term
- Yikes! White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's 7 Biggest Slip-Ups This Year
- Karine Jean-Pierre Ridiculed by Fox Star Raymond Arroyo for Mispronouncing Hawaiian Senator Brian Schatz's Name as 'Shart'
Despite Jean-Pierre's lack of a clear answer, President Biden imposing a two-beer-per-week limit on American citizens is extremely unlikely. The suggestion is currently set at 2 beers per day — not per week — and is not enforced.
Dr. Koob only stated that he didn't believe that the suggested consumption would "go up" in number, and that if the guidelines changed in any direction, "it would be toward Canada" — not necessarily to the exact guideline as Canada.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
This means that while the suggested consumption of beer could eventually change to fewer than 14 beers per week, it wouldn't be an enforced limit regardless.
Mediaite reported Dr. Koob's comments.