White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Bursts Into Laughter When Asked If President Joe Biden Plans to Limit Americans' Beer Intake

Aug. 29 2023, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre couldn't help but giggle after Fox News journalist Peter Doocy hit her with an unexpected, alcohol-related question during a Monday, August 28, press briefing.

Karine Jean-Pierre became the White House Press Secretary on May 13, 2022.

"Does President Biden want to limit Americans to two beers a week?" the White House correspondent said, causing Jean-Pierre to laugh and ask him, "Where is this — where is this coming from?" before continuing to snicker.

"Dr. George Koob, who is the director of the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, says the U.S. may soon follow Canada and recommend just two beers a week," he explained. "How do you guys think that’s going to go over?"

Peter Doocy has been working for Fox News since 2009.

"Let me tell you what I’m not going to get involved in — in that in that question right there," she replied, clearly confused by the odd inquiry. "I — I have no idea. I’ve not seen the data. I cannot speak to this. I will leave it to the experts and not weigh in."

"So, if the experts say two beers a week ... that’s okay with President Biden?" Doocy pressed her for an answer.

"I will leave it to the experts," she said. "I’m just not going to comment on that."

Jean-Pierre often defends President Biden's decisions to the media.

Despite Jean-Pierre's lack of a clear answer, President Biden imposing a two-beer-per-week limit on American citizens is extremely unlikely. The suggestion is currently set at 2 beers per day — not per week — and is not enforced.

Dr. Koob only stated that he didn't believe that the suggested consumption would "go up" in number, and that if the guidelines changed in any direction, "it would be toward Canada" — not necessarily to the exact guideline as Canada.

This means that while the suggested consumption of beer could eventually change to fewer than 14 beers per week, it wouldn't be an enforced limit regardless.

Mediaite reported Dr. Koob's comments.

