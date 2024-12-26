'Arrogant' Kamala Harris Told Teamsters Union Leaders She Would Win the 2024 Election 'With You or Without You'
Vice President Kamala Harris faced backlash from Teamsters President Sean O’Brien during a meeting where she "arrogantly" dismissed the union's support, stating she would win the 2024 election "with or without" their backing.
The Teamsters president recalled the confrontation with Vice President Harris on The Tucker Carlson Show on X, formerly known as Twitter.
O’Brien highlighted his union's groundbreaking decision not to endorse a presidential candidate for the first time in nearly three decades. He pointed out that Harris reluctantly agreed to participate in a roundtable discussion with the Teamsters only after President Joe Biden exited the race. Despite this, Harris responded to merely a quarter of the 16 questions the union had prepared for her.
Other candidates, including Donald Trump, addressed all the questions posed to them. However, neither of the lead candidates secured crucial union commitments on key issues like the Railway Labor Act and "right to work" legislation.
“On the fourth question, one of her operatives or one of her staff slips a note in front of me — ‘This will be the last question.’ And it was 20 minutes earlier than the time it was going to end,” O’Brien told Carlson.
“And her declaration on the way out was, ‘I’m going to win with you or without you,'" he recalled.
Carlson quipped, “D---. I thought I was arrogant. That’s really arrogant.”
O’Brien said he contacted Biden’s former Secretary of Labor, Marty Walsh, to talk about the vice president and asked, "Excuse my French. Who does this f------ lady think she is? If I want support from any organization, I am not gonna point my finger in someone's face and say, 'You better get on board or else.'"
O’Brien said Biden was a "good president for workers," but claimed, "You could just clearly tell he was not the man he was. It was kinda sad."
Weeks before the election, O’Brien announced that for the first time since 1996, Teamsters would not be endorsing a presidential candidate after years of a relatively reliable alliance with Democrats.
The union revealed its 1.3 million members overwhelmingly supported Trump over Harris, 59.6% to 34%.
Before President Biden withdrew from the race, he held a steady lead of 44.3% to Trump’s 36.3%.
Harris ended up losing the Electoral College and the popular vote in the 2024 presidential election.
