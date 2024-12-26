'Arrogant' Kamala Harris Told Teamsters Union Leaders She Would Win the 2024 Election 'With You or Without You'

The Teamsters president recalled the confrontation with Vice President Harris on The Tucker Carlson Show on X, formerly known as Twitter.

O’Brien highlighted his union's groundbreaking decision not to endorse a presidential candidate for the first time in nearly three decades. He pointed out that Harris reluctantly agreed to participate in a roundtable discussion with the Teamsters only after President Joe Biden exited the race. Despite this, Harris responded to merely a quarter of the 16 questions the union had prepared for her.

Other candidates, including Donald Trump, addressed all the questions posed to them. However, neither of the lead candidates secured crucial union commitments on key issues like the Railway Labor Act and "right to work" legislation.