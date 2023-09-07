Joe Jonas Ditches Wedding Band While on Stage in First Performance Since Filing for Divorce From Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas' ring finger was freed of his wedding band during the Jonas Brothers concert on Wednesday night, September 6.
The 34-year-old's bare finger was extra noticeable, as the handsome siblings' show at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., marked the "Cake by the Ocean" singer's first performance since filing for divorce from his estranged wife, Sophie Turner, after four years of marriage.
There were plenty of heartwarming moments throughout the night, however, the most emotional was perhaps when Nick, Joe and Kevin embraced in a group hug while the crowd went wild, as seen in a video shared to Twitter (recently renamed X).
Despite dealing with the difficult decision to file for divorce from Sophie, Joe appeared to be in positive spirits during his time on stage.
The father-of-two — who shares Willa, 3, and a daughter identified as D.J., 1, with the Game of Thrones actress — looked charming in a pink and white patterned jacket and pants set, which he paired with a white T-shirt and sneakers.
While on tour, Joe has simultaneously been on major dad duty, as the pop singer cited in divorce documents that his and Sophie's two little ones have been primarily residing with him.
Joe showed off his multitasking skills on Wednesday when he was spotted taking his daughters out to breakfast in Los Angeles in the morning before jetting to Arizona for his show.
That same day, Joe and Sophie released a joint statement confirming they had called it quits on their relationship roughly seven years after they first started dating back in 2016.
"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the message read, subtly addressing the claims circulating through the media about Sophie partying too much.
Following news the duo had parted ways, several sources came forward to spill alleged reasons behind Joe heading to a Miami-Dade County courthouse to file for divorce from his wife — many of which claimed Sophie wanted to go out and have fun while Joe was more eager to stay home and spend time with their family.