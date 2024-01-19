Sophie Turner 'Relieved' to See Ex Joe Jonas 'Moving on' With Model Stormi Bree: 'She's Not Bothered'
Sophie Turner is anything but upset by Joe Jonas' new rumored fling.
In the months after the Jonas Brothers member filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones star in September 2023, both of the separated spouses have seemingly moved on with someone new.
"She’s not bothered with who Joe is seeing. She’s relieved to see him moving on," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Turner — who's reportedly dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson — and Jonas, who recently sparked romance rumors with model Stormi Bree.
While it's important Turner, 27, keeps cool about a potential new woman in Jonas' life for the sake of their two children, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 18 months, the opinions of Jonas' family matter to him too.
Fortunately for the 34-year-old, Bree, whose real name is Stormi Bree Henley, apparently hit it off with his brothers Kevin, 36, and Nick Jonas, 31, during the group's recent trip to Cabo for their New Year's Eve performance.
"Joe's brothers think Stormi’s nice and so down to earth. Most of all, they liked seeing Joe smile again," the insider dished of the boy band members, noting Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra, 41, has even given the former Miss Teen USA winner, 33, her approval.
While the Jonas brood has been welcoming to Stormi, the confidante said her relationship with Joe is still in the very "early days."
"Joe likes hanging out with Stormi and likes that she’s a parent," the source explained regarding the model's 6-year-old daughter, Gravity, whom she shares with her ex Lucky Blue Smith.
- Revenge? Joe Jonas’ Exes Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift Spotted in NYC Amid Dramatic Divorce
- From Family Squabbles To Expanding Their Young Brood & More: Everything To Know About Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Relationship
- Sofía Vergara 'Upset' at Ex-Husband Joe Manganiello for Moving on With Caitlin O'Connor Months After Announcing Their Divorce: Source
Joe and Stormi first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted leaving Cabo together via a private jet, which the potential pair seemed to then use to fly over to Aspen, Colo., for an intimate ski vacation.
Once in the winter wonderland, the duo attempted to keep things subtle, as they both shared photos and videos from Aspen to their Instagram Stories but opted out of specifically including one another in their respective uploads.
Joe and Stormi weren't completely incognito, however, considering they were seen on a date at an Aspen eatery shortly after their arrival.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The "Sucker" singer's divorce from Sophie is notably still fresh and has yet to be finalized.
In October 2023, Joe filed to dismiss his petition to divorce the Dark Phoenix star, as the exes instead decided to handle their split privately, as OK! previously reported.
"The parties are pursuing an amicable resolution of all matters related to the dissolution of their marriage," court documents revealed one month after Joe initially submitted divorce papers. "They have engaged in mediation and intend to engage in further mediation in the hope that they can reach an agreement on all issues without further involvement of the Court."
Star spoke to a source about Joe and Stormi's rumored fling.