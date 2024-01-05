Joe Jonas Is 'Open to Seeing Where Things Go' With Rumored Flame Stormi Bree: 'It's Still Very New'

"Joe is enjoying spending time with Stormi," a source spilled to a news publication just one day after the "Hold On" singer was spotted boarding a private jet with the model, whose real name is Stormi Henley, following the Jonas Brothers' New Year's Eve performance in Cabo San Lucas.

"His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come," the insider noted regarding Jonas and Turner's two children: Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.