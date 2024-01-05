Joe Jonas Is 'Open to Seeing Where Things Go' With Rumored Flame Stormi Bree: 'It's Still Very New'
Joe Jonas has started a new chapter in life — potentially with his rumored new flame Stormi Bree — after filing for divorce from his estranged wife, Sophie Turner, in September 2023.
"Joe is enjoying spending time with Stormi," a source spilled to a news publication just one day after the "Hold On" singer was spotted boarding a private jet with the model, whose real name is Stormi Henley, following the Jonas Brothers' New Year's Eve performance in Cabo San Lucas.
"His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come," the insider noted regarding Jonas and Turner's two children: Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.
The confidante concluded: "Things are still very new, but he’s happy and he’s open to seeing where things go."
Paparazzis snagged photos of Jonas and Bree jetting away from Mexico on Wednesday, January 3, quickly prompting rumors to spread about the two possibly being Hollywood's newest item.
While the pair's next destination was initially unknown, both Jonas and Bree later shared photos and videos to their respective Instagram Stories of themselves skiing in Aspen, Colo., where numerous other celebrities are known to visit during ski season.
The former Miss Teen USA winner made sure to fit in some alone time with Jonas during their time in the winter wonderland, as they were spotted grabbing a bite to eat at Casa Tua some time after their arrival, per a photo shared to celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi.
Although it seems like Jonas moved on from his 4-year marriage rather fast, Turner moved on even quicker.
The Game of Thrones actress was caught locking lips with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson less than two months after her estranged husband filed for divorce, and was later seen making out with him in December 2023 while on a walk through West London, as OK! previously reported.
"They arrived together at the chauffeur pick-up location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London," an eyewitness spilled at the time. "They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot. He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss they parted ways."
