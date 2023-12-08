Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson Spotted Making Out Again as Joe Jonas Gets Emotional Singing 'Little Bird' to His Daughters at Concert
Sophie Turner and Peregrine “Perry” Pearson shared their second public makeout!
On Friday, December 8, the Game of Thrones alum was spotted locking lips with her new rumored beau amid her divorce from Joe Jonas.
The blonde beauty and the British aristocrat were seen on a walk in West London as they repeatedly embraced one another and held hands.
The couple kept it casual, as Turner wore gray sweatpants, a blue sweatshirt, a black puffer jacket and a hat, which read “ASPEN,” while Pearson wore a navy fur trimmed coat, gray pants, sneakers and a beanie.
This loved-up outing came the morning after Jonas emotionally performed "Little Bird" in front of her and Turner’s daughters: Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.
According to ET, at The Jonas Brothers’ hometown show in Newark, N.J., Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas' parents, Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas, were present alongside the two little girls. The Thursday, December 7, concert appeared to mark the first time the youngsters have attended their father’s tour.
Fans later shared clips from the sentimental performance, where the former Disney star appeared to tear up during the sweet song.
“Joe Jonas performing ‘Little Bird’ and getting emotional as his daughters are watching the show in the audience,” the user wrote alongside the video.
The steamy makeout and the tear-jerking song came amid Sophie and Joe’s messy divorce.
According to RadarOnline.com, in October, the singer requested to dismiss the divorce filing he made in Miami in September, as the former couple decided to handle the split privately.
- Sophie Turner 'Quite Taken' With New Man Peregrine 'Perry' Pearson After Joe Jonas Divorce: 'She's Ready to Have Fun'
- Sophie Turner Impressively Chugs A Glass Of Wine At NY Rangers Game With Joe Jonas
- Sophie Turner Shows Off London Inspired Cake From Birthday Bash As Rumors Continue To Swirl That She & Joe Jonas Are Expecting Their Second Child
Miami Dade Circuit Court Judge David Young signed an “Agreed Order of Abatement” on October 11, effectively dropping the case.
“The parties are pursuing an amicable resolution of all matters related to the dissolution of their marriage,” official documents stated. "They have engaged in mediation and intend to engage in further mediation in the hope that they can reach an agreement on all issues without further involvement of the Court."
This update came after the duo reached a temporary custody agreement for their two daughters, which will expire in January 2024.
"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," Sophie and Joe’s joint statement read. "We look forward to being great co-parents."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Before the consensus was made, the 27-year-old actress accused the 34-year-old musician of withholding the girls’ passports so she could not take them to the U.K. Sophie also claimed they had previously agreed to make England their permanent home before Joe’s abrupt divorce filing.
Page Six reported on Sophie and Perry's makeout session.