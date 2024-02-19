Joe Manganiello and Girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor Go Instagram Official After Romantic Valentine's Day Celebrations: Photos
Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor made their relationship social media official.
The Magic Mike star, 47, took to Instagram on Sunday, February 18, to give a glimpse inside his Valentine's Day celebrations with his new lady, 34, after the two were first linked in September 2023.
"The week in review…As we are almost a week away from the DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND premiere Monday, February 26th, we got together at Hollywood & Highland to play some games with the crowd of fans that showed up…I headed off-grid to shoot a music video with my buddy Billy Morrison while Bubbles made a new friend…Found some time to get some shading done with Small Paul…And celebrated Valentine’s Day with Tool & Caitlin… ❤️," Manganiello captioned the round-up of photos from the chaotic period.
In the last few snaps, the Hollywood hunk shared a loved-up photo of himself and O’Connor cuddled up at the band Tool's show in Los Angeles, Calif., as well as a picture of the actress posing in front of the roses and chocolates Manganiello gifted her.
The couple first sparked dating rumors last year after the Force Grey actor's divorce from ex-wife, Sofía Vergara, in July 2023. As OK! previously reported, the Modern Family actress, 51, recently opened up about what went wrong in their nearly nine-year union.
"Well, I'm newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for ten years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," Vergara revealed in an interview.
- Joe Manganiello Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor 6 Months After Sofía Vergara Split
- Sofía Vergara 'Upset' at Ex-Husband Joe Manganiello for Moving on With Caitlin O'Connor Months After Announcing Their Divorce: Source
- Sofía Vergara's Friends and Family Approve of Her New Man Justin Saliman After Split From Joe Manganiello
"He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom," she explained. "I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."
Despite the amicable end to their romance, Vergara reportedly had difficulties with Manganiello moving on so quickly with O’Connor. "She’s clearly still upset. Especially now that Joe’s publicly showing off his new, younger girlfriend," an insider claimed shortly after their divorce.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Joe’s not trying to rub it in Sofía’s face,” a source explained of Manganiello's new love. “But he does feel like enough time has passed.”
"He never wanted to be single, he thought Sofía was the one, but he knows that since it didn't work with Sofía he is getting to a better place within himself to move on to make someone else happy, which in turn will make him happy," the insider alleged.