Joe Manganiello and Girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor Go Instagram Official After Romantic Valentine's Day Celebrations: Photos

"The week in review…As we are almost a week away from the DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND premiere Monday, February 26th, we got together at Hollywood & Highland to play some games with the crowd of fans that showed up…I headed off-grid to shoot a music video with my buddy Billy Morrison while Bubbles made a new friend…Found some time to get some shading done with Small Paul…And celebrated Valentine’s Day with Tool & Caitlin… ❤️," Manganiello captioned the round-up of photos from the chaotic period.

In the last few snaps, the Hollywood hunk shared a loved-up photo of himself and O’Connor cuddled up at the band Tool's show in Los Angeles, Calif., as well as a picture of the actress posing in front of the roses and chocolates Manganiello gifted her.