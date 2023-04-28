Nikki Haley Claims Dylan Mulvaney Is 'Making Fun of Women' By 'Dressing Up Like a Girl' in Transphobic Rant

"Have any of you all seen Dylan Mulvaney? You know who that is? On the beer cans?" Haley could be heard asking the crowd in a recording obtained by Radar. "Let me tell you something. I know that there are transgender people out there — that is not a transgender person."

"That is a guy dressing up like a girl, making fun of women," she brazenly claimed, before going on to misgender the trans activist. "We don't act like that. Yet companies are glorifying him. And then we're supposed to tell our girls, 'Be strong and be confident?' What are we doing?"