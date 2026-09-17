Joe Rogan Goes Off on 'Rabid' Donald Trump Supporters Who Believe President Is 'Going to Save' Them
Sept. 17 2026, Published 4:28 p.m. ET
Podcaster Joe Rogan unleashed a harsh critique against President Donald Trump's most loyal followers, calling them "f------ nuts" and "rabid.”
During an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" with comedian Ron White, Rogan addressed the behavior of the MAGA faithful, saying political worship has become a dangerous cultural issue.
Rogan argued that Trump "represents something other than just a person to them. He represents a leader that they wish they had, which is a real problem in our society... Like, 'This is the one. This is the one that's going to save us.'"
Joe Rogan on Unloads on Donald Trump
White recalled a past perspective on Trump's unpredictable nature, noting that someone once asked him if Trump was playing "checkers or chess." White joked that his response was: "He's playing golf!" Rogan laughed and agreed, noting that people mistakenly try to project a "grand plan" onto everything Trump does.
White didn't go after the president directly, saving his real fury for high-ranking Trump ally Ken Paxton, who is currently running for the U.S. Senate in Texas.
White heavily criticized Paxton's record, stating, “He's a criminal. Just a piece of s---.”
White openly blasted Paxton for using $6 million in taxpayer money to settle a lawsuit after firing whistleblowers on his own staff who reported him to the FBI.
'It's Not Been Ideal'
While defending his original 2024 endorsement as a necessary pushback against "insane" liberal policies (such as online censorship and COVID-19 mandates), Rogan admitted the current administration has failed its core promise.
"What we were sold with the Trump administration would be that it would drain the swamp," Rogan remarked, joining other disappointed former Trump fans like footballer Aaron Rodgers. "Obviously, it's not been ideal in that regard."
This isn't Rogan's first break from the administration. Earlier in the year, he publicly criticized Trump for launching military strikes in Iran, stating that many voters felt "betrayed" after Trump campaigned explicitly on a platform of "no more wars."
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Joe Rogan Calls Himself 'Politically Homeless'
Despite his criticisms of the MAGA base and foreign policy, Rogan maintained that he still holds many left-wing views but remains "politically homeless" due to the perceived overreach of modern liberalism.
Rogan, 59, said that people mistakenly attach him to what he deemed the “club” of right-wingers “because they don’t know me. Because I look right-wing.”
“And because I did kind of help Trump,” Rogan admitted, “but other than that, I’ve been left-wing my whole life. I have very left-wing views on a lot of things. I also recognize when government is taking over our lives."