Joe Rogan Goes Off on 'Rabid' Donald Trump Supporters Who Believe President Is 'Going to Save' Them

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Podcaster Joe Rogan unleashed a harsh critique against President Donald Trump's most loyal followers, calling them "f------ nuts" and "rabid.” During an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" with comedian Ron White, Rogan addressed the behavior of the MAGA faithful, saying political worship has become a dangerous cultural issue. Rogan argued that Trump "represents something other than just a person to them. He represents a leader that they wish they had, which is a real problem in our society... Like, 'This is the one. This is the one that's going to save us.'"

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Joe Rogan on Unloads on Donald Trump

Source: @POWERFULJRE / YOUTUBE Joe Rogan said Donald Trump's supporters believe the president is going to 'save' them.

White recalled a past perspective on Trump's unpredictable nature, noting that someone once asked him if Trump was playing "checkers or chess." White joked that his response was: "He's playing golf!" Rogan laughed and agreed, noting that people mistakenly try to project a "grand plan" onto everything Trump does. White didn't go after the president directly, saving his real fury for high-ranking Trump ally Ken Paxton, who is currently running for the U.S. Senate in Texas. White heavily criticized Paxton's record, stating, “He's a criminal. Just a piece of s---.” White openly blasted Paxton for using $6 million in taxpayer money to settle a lawsuit after firing whistleblowers on his own staff who reported him to the FBI.

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'It's Not Been Ideal'

Source: MEGA The podcaster initially voted for Donald Trump to stand against against 'insane' liberal policies.

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Joe Rogan Calls Himself 'Politically Homeless'

Source: @POWERFULJRE / YOUTUBE Joe Rogan said people assume he's right-wing because of his appearance.

Despite his criticisms of the MAGA base and foreign policy, Rogan maintained that he still holds many left-wing views but remains "politically homeless" due to the perceived overreach of modern liberalism. Rogan, 59, said that people mistakenly attach him to what he deemed the “club” of right-wingers “because they don’t know me. Because I look right-wing.”

Source: MEGA Joe Rogan admitted he 'did kind of help' get Donald Trump elected.