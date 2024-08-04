Joe Rogan Would 'Love' to Get Prince Harry Drunk and Confront Him About Taking Mushrooms After Royal Dissed Him for His Shocking COVID-19 Remarks
On Saturday, August 3, the controversial podcast host released his new stand-up special title Burn the Boats, where he mocked Prince Harry after the royal dissed him for his remarks about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I got canceled so often during COVID that sometimes I would find out by accident. This is a true story. One time I just woke up I’m in my underwear I plop down, turn the TV on. Prince Harry’s talking s--- about me. I’m like I just woke up. I’m vulnerable. I’m in my underwear and there a prince on TV,” the comedian — who famously denounced the COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic — began.
“Do you know how f------ weird it is when a Prince knows your name. He’s like ‘Joe Rogan is giving out dangerous vaccine misinformation.’ And my first thought was f-- did I? I might of,” Rogan recalled. “But here’s my take on that, if you’re getting your vaccine advice from me, is that really my fault? Who are we protecting? Who’s out there going ‘Yo, that dude who mad people eat animal d--- on TV, how’s he feel about medicine?’”
The 56-year-old then reflected on a hypothetical scenario where he meets the 39-year-old.
“I’m not even mad at Harry, if I was him I would have said the same s---. If I met that dude I’d love to have a drink with him. I think if I met that dude I’d say, ‘Man I’m not mad at you.’” Rogan shared.
“The goal would be to get him about three drinks deep and go ‘Hey man, you ever do mushrooms?’” he added, referencing the popular psychedelic.
Rogan then put on a Harry impersonation, saying, “‘I heard they give you brain damage,’” in a high-pitched British accent.
Rogan’s bit continued: “No, no, no that the government, that’s propaganda. Listen whatever you eat I’ll eat double come on. Let’s go meet the aliens.”
To conclude his joke, Rogan explained what he would do if he ever got the chance to get high with the father-of-two, who previously came after his views.
“Could you image doing mushrooms with Prince Harry. There’s a moment when you do mushrooms like 20 minutes after you swallow them where you know you can’t throw it up anymore. Imagine that moment sitting criss-cross applesauce sitting eye to eye with the prince waiting. And here’s the thing about mushrooms, they take about 40 minutes to kick in but about 35 minutes in you hear them coming. And while Prince Harry’s tripping balls I’m gonna hover over him and go, ‘Are you sure vaccines are safe? B---- you’re not a scientist.'”