Who's the Bigger Liar? Bill Maher and Joe Rogan Debate Whether President Joe Biden or Donald Trump Is More Dishonest

"Say all those things. But it still doesn’t take away from the fact that there’s something wrong with Biden," the former Fear Factor host said. "Like he makes up words, he stumbles through things. It seems like he doesn’t know where he is half the time. He’s very, very old. That’s my problem with him."

"Well, again, we’re living in a world where perfect is not on the menu," Maher reminded him.

