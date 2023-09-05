OK Magazine
Who's the Bigger Liar? Bill Maher and Joe Rogan Debate Whether President Joe Biden or Donald Trump Is More Dishonest

billmaher joerogan pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 5 2023, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

Joe Rogan and Bill Maher went head-to-head on the Saturday, September 2, installment of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast while discussing President Joe Biden and former POTUS Donald Trump.

As they each shared their opinions on both politician's respective flaws, the two commentators argued over which one of them was the worst choice.

billmaher
Source: mega

Bill Maher is a comedian and political commentator known for his HBO show 'Real Time with Bill Maher'.

"He just goes along with all the woke nonsense because he doesn’t want to fight that wing of his party," Maher slammed President Biden. "He can’t afford to have a battle on the left. Yeah, so that’s my big issue with him."

Rogan swiftly shot back, "My biggest issue is he lies a lot," prompting Maher's response, "Well, certainly not more than Trump. Oh, please."

joe rogan
Source: JRE/youtube

Joe Rogan often sparks political debates on his podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience'.

"I don’t think comparing him to Trump does anybody any good," Rogan explained, before calling the current president "mentally compromised."

"As if the other guy isn’t," the HBO personality joked, referring to the 77-year-old.

"He speaks much clearer," the podcaster argued. "He might be crazy. He might be a sociopath."

"He's crazy and stupid," Maher said.

donald trump mega
Source: mega

Donald Trump made U.S. history when he became the first president to be criminally charged.

"Say all those things. But it still doesn’t take away from the fact that there’s something wrong with Biden," the former Fear Factor host said. "Like he makes up words, he stumbles through things. It seems like he doesn’t know where he is half the time. He’s very, very old. That’s my problem with him."

"Well, again, we’re living in a world where perfect is not on the menu," Maher reminded him.

joe biden mega
Source: mega

Rogan then conceded that he agreed Biden and Trump were both getting up there in age and "could die at any minute."

"When you were like 70-whatever years old, 78, that’s the end of the line," he added. "I mean, you’re on ‘E’. You might make it to town, but you might die on the side of the road."

Source: OK!

Maher also confessed that he believed "Trump looks a lot and sounds a lot more hearty and robust" than Biden.

"He’s a city roach," he continued. "The worse things he eats, the stronger he gets. You cannot kill him. But he’s a criminal, and he’s crazy."

