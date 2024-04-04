Joe Rogan Slams 'The View' as a 'Rabies-Infested Hen House' After His Podcast Guest Got Into On-Air Spat With Sunny Hostin
Joe Rogan didn't hold back on his feelings about The View.
During a sit-down with his podcast guest Coleman Hughes, the pair discussed the author's on-air spat with co-host Sunny Hostin. Hughes had been a guest on the popular chat-fest earlier this week to promote his new book, End of Race Politics.
Hughes argued Americans should "treat people without regard to race," but on "socio-economics."
However, the lawyer slammed the author's views as a "fundamentally flawed" argument for "colorblindness," likening his views to "something that the right has co-opted."
"Many in the black community, if I’m being honest with you, because I want to be, believe that you are being used as a pawn by the right and that you’re charlatan of sorts," Hostin said at the time.
"I don’t think there’s any evidence I’ve been co-opted by anyone," Hughes replied. "I think that’s an ad-hominem tactic people use to not address, really, the important conversations we’re having here."
Rogan and Hughes blasted The View hosts in a follow-up interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience" on Wednesday, April 3.
"I wasn’t expecting necessarily for her to kind of try to ambush me in that way and attack my character in that way and I responded to it in the moment as I do," the writer explained. "I didn’t expect it to go as viral as it did, but I think it arguably went more viral than anything I’ve ever done."
"It is the show that people love to hate," the former Fear Factor personality claimed. "They get so much hate watching and so much hate watching viral clips of them saying ridiculous things. I mean, it is a rabies-infested henhouse."
Rogan also opined that some of the panelists on the talk show were "just dull-minded," but noted "Sunny's not one of them."
"I think she’s smart, but captured," he added.
The 28-year-old also suggested he believed the audience had actually been more on his side than the co-hosts' during his interview.
"Their audience is not really their audience," Rogan said. "Their audience is a group of people they bring in to watch television shows."
Hughes replied, "If anything, The View's audience is the really who needs to hear my message the most."