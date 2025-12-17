or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Is 'Off His Rocker': President's 'Alarming' Rob Reiner Post Has White House Insiders Questioning His Sanity, Claims Biographer

composite photo of donald ttrump, michael wolff and rob and michele reiner
Source: mega; The Daily Beast/Youtube

The president blamed the deaths Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, on an 'affliction' with 'Trump Derangement Syndrome.'

Dec. 17 2025, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump has rubbed many the wrong way after his unhinged post about Rob Reiner's tragic death went viral.

The 79-year-old president’s wildly insensitive remarks on Monday, December 15, even have loyalists within the White House on edge, according to Trump biographer Michael Wolff.

Article continues below advertisement

A White House Insider Admits Donald Trump's Post 'Wasn't Good'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Author Michael Wolff revealed White House insiders are questioning the president after his insensitive post about Rob Reiner's murder.
Source: The Daily Beast/Youtube

Author Michael Wolff revealed White House insiders are questioning the president after his insensitive post about Rob Reiner's murder.

During an appearance on the "Inside Trump's Head" podcast on Tuesday, December 16, Wolff dished that a White House source told him, "I don’t know what that was, but it wasn’t good. Everybody knows it’s a thin line he walks. Is he teetering? Well..."

The show's co-host Joanna Coles responded, "Well, I wouldn’t say it was teetering, I would say it’s fallen off the line."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Donald Trump called Rob Reiner a 'tortured and struggling' director in his post.
Source: mega

Donald Trump called Rob Reiner a 'tortured and struggling' director in his post.

Wolff went on to say, "We all become kind of diagnosticians of these old-man presidents. I mean, nobody is going to come out and say, 'He’s losing it.' So we all have to make our own judgments about that."

The writer continued, "And I think in this situation, particularly in this situation — in the way that everyone who has a family at some level relates to this — I think the judgment is going to be a devastating one: Trump is off his f------- rocker."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Rob Reiner despised Donald Trump.
Source: mega

Rob Reiner despised Donald Trump.

In his Truth Social post, Trump called Reiner — whose drug addict son allegedly murdered him and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner — a "tortured and struggling" director who died "due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."

The divisive POTUS added that Reiner was supposedly "known to have driven people CRAZY" with his Trump "obsession."

The When Harry Met Sally director was outspoken about his hatred for the president.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Claims Rob Reiner Was 'Very Bad' for America

image of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found with knife wounds on Sunday, December 14.
Source: mega

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found with knife wounds on Sunday, December 14.

When questioned about his statement during an Oval Office press conference on Monday, Trump doubled down on the scathing post.

"I wasn’t a fan of his at all," he bluntly told reporters. "He was a deranged person."

He further added, "I thought he was very bad for our country."

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner's Son Has Been Charged With Their Murder

image of Nick Reiner has been charged with his parents' gruesome murder.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner has been charged with his parents' gruesome murder.

Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, were found with knife wounds inside their Los Angeles mansion on Sunday, December 14.

As OK! previously reported, their daughter Romy discovered her father's body and paramedics later informed the 28-year-old that her mother was also dead.

Their troubled son Nick, 32, has since been formally charged with his parents' gruesome murder.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Nick Reiner was arrested on Sunday, December 14, after fleeing the scene.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner was arrested on Sunday, December 14, after fleeing the scene.

In a December 16 press release, prosecutors described what they believe happened inside the couple’s Brentwood home.

"In approximately the early morning hours of December 14, Reiner is accused of fatally stabbing Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, at their home in the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue in Brentwood,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman stated. "Nick Reiner fled but was arrested hours later that evening in Exposition Park."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.