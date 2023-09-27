Joe Scarborough Disses Joe Biden's Campaign Strategy, Believes They Need to 'Punch Back' at Donald Trump More Often
Joe Scarborough is becoming frustrated with President Joe Biden's campaign strategy.
On a recent episode of Morning Joe, the host predicted that the POTUS would secure more votes if his team did a better job of pointing out all of Donald Trump's legal issues and shocking behavior.
Scarborough said the campaign team needs to have "the ability to punch back," and while Biden, 80, also needs to share his own agenda, the team needs to be able to "do two things at once."
The TV star, 60, and his co-hosts referenced the commander-in-chief's recent visit to Detroit, where he supported striking workers. "Isn't it even more effective to have him with a bullhorn doing that on the picket lines while his campaign is just unleashing one video after another video after another video just pummeling Donald Trump’s legal woes?" questioned Scarborough.
"The Trump people are doing it," he pointed out. "They're paying third parties to viciously attack Ron DeSantis ... to use A.I. technology to attack Ron DeSantis. They’re doing it around the clock. You would think the White House would be able to do two things at once."
The attorney then took a dig at Biden's staffers and the president's age.
"That’s what the president of the United States should be doing, but his campaign operation — I don’t know if everybody’s over 80 in his campaign operation — but his campaign operation, they need to put stuff out that makes people go every morning, ‘Oh, my God, Did you see what the Biden campaign put out yesterday?’" the political commentator stated. "We never say that."
Scarborough discussed some of Trump's outrageous antics the day prior on his show,
"When you’re talking, you’re asking where these Republican senators are on the horrible things that are being said about General Milley. Well, you could ask the same question about where were they when Donald Trump attacked Mitch McConnell back in the fall of last year because Mitch McConnell supported bipartisan legislation," he shared. "And Trump Truth Socialed then that he did it because he hates me so much. And then he put in all caps. 'He has a DEATH WISH,' all caps."
"That’s not a dog whistle. That is an invitation. That is an invitation for his people to step up and assassinate Mitch McConnell, or General Milley. And you can ask the question and we’ll get where are these Republicans? Why aren’t they critical of Donald Trump for saying that about General Milley?" he continued. "I’d ask the same thing about Mitch McConnell. There should have been a press conference with every Republican senator saying 'they’re putting our leaders life and his family’s life in jeopardy.' But silence, always silence."
