'F--- You': John Oliver Retaliates After Emmys Played Him Off While Honoring the Death of His Dog
John Oliver wasn’t going to let the 2024 Emmys prevent him from honoring his dead pet.
On Sunday, September 15, the TV personality retaliated after he was played off the awards show stage while talking about this late dog.
Oliver won the Emmy for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series for his show Last Week Tonight.
His speech took a memorable turn when the music began to play, signaling Oliver to exit the stage.
“In particular, I want to thank the silly odd dog,” the 47-year-old began. “We have the most fantastic dog, and she was at our wedding and she got us through the pandemic. She was with us for two pregnancies…”
The orchestral then came on, to which Oliver joked, “Perfect choice of music. We had to say goodbye to her. I feel like Sarah McLachlan right now. She was an amazing dog.”
The tune continued to play, prompting Oliver to yell, “F--- you! There you go.”
“This isn’t just for her. This is for all dogs,” he rambled as the audience applauded. “All dogs, you are all very good girls. You are very good boys. You all deserve a treat. Play me off now! Thanks so much.”
In response to the noteworthy moment, people on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared their reactions.
“I died! Idk why this was the topic of his acceptance speech but I get it, I have pets and it was also hilarious!” one fan raved, while another said, “Pets are like family & pet grief needs to be more talked about & not feel ashamed either.”
A third user added, “…will always love him for this…” as a fourth echoed, “John Oliver’s acceptance speech was incredibly moving.”
As OK! previously reported, Oliver is known for his sharp tongue, as he last made headlines for his scathing remarks about Donald Trump.
On his late-night talk show, Oliver blasted the politician for his "cash grab" schemes ahead of the 2024 election.
“This year, more than ever, everything Trump does is going to be a cash grab,” he stated. “This year has been one of the few times he’s actually been asked to pay the price for his actions but already, he’s got other people footing the bill.”
Oliver was shocked at how Trump was raising money to pay for his legal troubles.
“That is a man who talks non-stop about how he’s one of the richest men on Earth, begging strangers for money in a hostage video that looks that it was filmed in a house haunted by the world’s tackiest ghosts,” Oliver said, referring to a video of Trump pleading his fans to donate some bucks.