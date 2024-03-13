John Oliver Sounds Off on Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories: 'There's a Non-Zero Chance She Died 18 Months Ago'

John Oliver is weighing in on what he thinks is going on with Kate Middleton as conspiracy theories continue to swirl about her whereabouts.

“I was out. I thought, ‘Let’s all just ignore this we’ve moved on,’ until the photoshop thing,” the 46-year-old host said during the Tuesday, March 12, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “That feels, like, you’re almost handling it in an oppressive way at this point.”