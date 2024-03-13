OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Kate Middleton
OK LogoROYALS

John Oliver Sounds Off on Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories: 'There's a Non-Zero Chance She Died 18 Months Ago'

john oliver sounds off kate middleton
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 13 2024, Published 6:58 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

John Oliver is weighing in on what he thinks is going on with Kate Middleton as conspiracy theories continue to swirl about her whereabouts.

“I was out. I thought, ‘Let’s all just ignore this we’ve moved on,’ until the photoshop thing,” the 46-year-old host said during the Tuesday, March 12, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “That feels, like, you’re almost handling it in an oppressive way at this point.”

Article continues below advertisement
john oliver sounds off kate middleton
Source: mega

John Oliver was asked about Kate Middleton during a recent interview.

Article continues below advertisement

“Isn’t their motto, ‘Never complain never explain?’” Andy Cohen asked the comedian during the episode. “And then they have her explaining on Twitter?”

“There is a non-zero chance she died 18 months ago,” Oliver joked. “They might be Weekend at Bernie’s-ing this situation. I’m not saying it happened, but I’m saying it’s non-zero until proven otherwise. Until we see her sitting there with a copy of the day’s paper.”

Article continues below advertisement
john oliver sounds off kate middleton
Source: mega

Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery in January.

Article continues below advertisement

Oliver is referring to Kate's recent Mother's Day photo mishap when she uploaded a photo, taken by husband Prince William and posted to Kensington Palace's social media page, on Sunday, March 10.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024," the caption read alongside a photo of Kate, who underwent abdominal surgery in January, with her three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton
Article continues below advertisement
john oliver sounds off kate middleton
Source: mega

Kate Middleton was recently involved in a photo scandal.

Article continues below advertisement

However, people soon began to dissect the snapshot and realized it was edited. As OK! previously reported, leading photo agencies — Reuters, the Associated Press, Getty and AFP — all pulled the photograph after claiming it had been altered. "At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image," a "kill notification" reportedly released by AP read.

One day later, Kate attempted to clear the air.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," Kate wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 11.

Article continues below advertisement
john oliver sounds off kate middleton
Source: mega

John Oliver said he 'moved on' from the Kate Middleton debacle until the photo fiasco came up.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

According to expert Neil Sean, Kate felt obligated to speak up about the rumors.

"I think Catherine herself probably had the final say [on the photo]. And I think that what happened was probably in the rush she probably looked at and thought, you know, that looks okay and didn't gibe too much attention to it," Sean told Fox News Digital.

"I believe someone else did the photoshop percent. And I think that she's being very gracious in accepting the blame," he continued.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.