John Oliver Sounds Off on Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories: 'There's a Non-Zero Chance She Died 18 Months Ago'
John Oliver is weighing in on what he thinks is going on with Kate Middleton as conspiracy theories continue to swirl about her whereabouts.
“I was out. I thought, ‘Let’s all just ignore this we’ve moved on,’ until the photoshop thing,” the 46-year-old host said during the Tuesday, March 12, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “That feels, like, you’re almost handling it in an oppressive way at this point.”
“Isn’t their motto, ‘Never complain never explain?’” Andy Cohen asked the comedian during the episode. “And then they have her explaining on Twitter?”
“There is a non-zero chance she died 18 months ago,” Oliver joked. “They might be Weekend at Bernie’s-ing this situation. I’m not saying it happened, but I’m saying it’s non-zero until proven otherwise. Until we see her sitting there with a copy of the day’s paper.”
Oliver is referring to Kate's recent Mother's Day photo mishap when she uploaded a photo, taken by husband Prince William and posted to Kensington Palace's social media page, on Sunday, March 10.
"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024," the caption read alongside a photo of Kate, who underwent abdominal surgery in January, with her three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
- Piers Morgan Backlash Escalates: Embattled Host Says 'Troll Vowed To Murder' Him In Front Of Sons, Threats Made His 'Stomach Churn'
- Kate Beckinsale Slams Trolls That Claim She's 'Too Old' For Bikini Pics
- 'Some A**holes Stay The Same': Chelsea Handler Slams Piers Morgan Following 'Good Morning Britain' Exit
However, people soon began to dissect the snapshot and realized it was edited. As OK! previously reported, leading photo agencies — Reuters, the Associated Press, Getty and AFP — all pulled the photograph after claiming it had been altered. "At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image," a "kill notification" reportedly released by AP read.
One day later, Kate attempted to clear the air.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," Kate wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 11.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
According to expert Neil Sean, Kate felt obligated to speak up about the rumors.
"I think Catherine herself probably had the final say [on the photo]. And I think that what happened was probably in the rush she probably looked at and thought, you know, that looks okay and didn't gibe too much attention to it," Sean told Fox News Digital.
"I believe someone else did the photoshop percent. And I think that she's being very gracious in accepting the blame," he continued.