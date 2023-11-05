'I Felt Sideswiped': Teri Copley Addresses Hurtful Rumors She Cheated on John Stamos With Tony Danza
Teri Copley is firing back!
On Saturday, November 4, the former girlfriend of John Stamos clarified the rumor that she cheated on the Full House actor.
After Stamos’ new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, claimed that the blonde beauty had been unfaithful to him with Tony Danza, Copley released a 19-minute YouTube video telling her side of the story.
In her response, Copley stated that the relationship lasted “about a year” before ending after something Stamos’ mother said to her.
Shortly after she visited the family, Copley claimed the matriarch called her saying, “Teri, I know that you love John, but don't plan on marrying him because he has no intention of marrying you.”
“I remember like it was yesterday,” Copley said of the phone conversation, adding that she “thought that John told her that, and she was a mother looking at me like a daughter type and thinking, ‘I better warn this girl not to get her hopes up.’”
Because of the call, Copley “thought he doesn't love me,” and then broke up with Stamos. “I just said to him, ‘John I don't think we should see each other anymore.’”
“I was young. I didn't know how to communicate with him to tell him, you know, your mother told me you didn't ever want to marry me,” she explained, noting she “lived with that regret.”
Copley then admitted that she did see Danza, however, it was about “three or four days later.” This was a vastly different claim than what Stamos wrote in his book.
Copley alleged that she saw Danza on the cover of TV Guide at the store, and in the magazine, he “said that Teri Copley was the only girl that he'd ever loved.”
- Tori Spelling Was a 'Little Surprised' Ex Dean McDermott Went Public With New Girlfriend Lily Calo So Quickly After Split
- Dean McDermott Reunites With Ex Mary Jo Eustace While Wife Tori Spelling Attends Their Daughter's Birthday Bash
- Jodie Sweetin Defends B. Smith’s Husband Moving His Mistress Into Her House — 'He Could Have Shirked His Obligations'
After seeing this, she called Danza and he came over her house.
In Stamos’ retelling, he recalled walking in on Copley and Danza without clothes in the actress’ guesthouse.
In the video, Copley said she never had a guesthouse and that Stamos simply knocked on her door while Danza’s car was parked outside, and she answered “fully dressed.”
“[He] just shook his head and looked at me like, ‘How could you?’ Well I looked at him and didn't say anything either. I just looked at him like, ‘What do you care?’” she recalled. “He certainly didn't come in my house and find me in bed naked with a sheet over… I mean none of that happened.”
Copley then noted that her and Stamos had gotten together later to clear up the animosity between them. The model had thought they had made light of what happened, so she said she felt particularly “sideswiped” by Stamos’ claims of infidelity.
“I wanted to because I’d grown up a little bit and I wanted to tell him what happened,” she said of their later meeting. “And so I went to his house and I sat down and I said, ‘John, did you know that your mother called me and told me that you would never marry me?’”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"And he looked at me and he said, ‘I didn't know that, Teri.’ He said, ‘I would have married you. I was madly in love with you,'" Copley noted.