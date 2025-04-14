or
John Travolta Admits He Misses Late Son Jett 'So Much' on What Would Have Been His 33rd Birthday: Photo

Photo of John Travolta and his late son, Jett.
Source: MEGA

John Travolta's son Jett died in January 2009 at age 16.

By:

April 14 2025, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

John Travolta's late son, Jett, will always be in his heart.

The famous actor shared a touching tribute for his and late wife Kelly Preston's son on what would have been his 33rd birthday — more than a decade after he tragically died at age 16 after suffering from a seizure while on vacation in the Bahamas with his family in January 2009.

john travolta misses late son jett rd birthday tribute death photo
Source: MEGA

Jett Travolta passed away after suffering from a seizure while on vacation with his family in the Bahamas in January 2009.

"Happy birthday Jett – I miss you so much! Love you forever!" John, 71, captioned his Saturday, April 13, Instagram upload — which featured a throwback photo of the Hairspray star holding his son as a little boy.

In the picture, Jett adorably played with his dad's ears.

Source: @johntravolta/Instagram
John and Kelly's daughter, Ella, 25, also commemorated her older brother's special day in heaven, writing, "happy birthday, Jetty. I love you so much," alongside an old photo of her late mom giving her sibling a smooch.

In 2022, John uploaded a similar tribute for his late child to the one he posted this year, admitting: "My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say. I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad."

john travolta misses late son jett rd birthday tribute death photo
Source: MEGA

John Travolta shares three kids with his late wife, Kelly Preston.

John Travolta

While the Grease actor has dealt with his fair share of grief after losing both his son Jett in 2009 and wife Kelly in July 2020, a source assured fans in November 2023 that John still had a "zest for life."

Mourning two of his closest loved ones hasn't been easy, however, for the Pulp Fiction star — who also shares his son Ben, 14, with Kelly.

john travolta misses late son jett rd birthday tribute death photo
Source: MEGA

John Travolta shared a tribute for his late son, Jett, on what would have been his 33rd birthday.

"It’s been a struggle since Kelly died," the insider admitted at the time. "She made life so beautiful. John misses her every day — her voice, her hugs, everything."

"She was perfect and hilarious," the confidante continued, noting John "has worked overtime to be the best father he can be."

john travolta misses late son jett rd birthday tribute death photo
Source: MEGA

John Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, died in 2020 after a battle with b----- cancer.

Almost five years ago, Kelly devastatingly died at age 57 after a tough battle with cancer.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with b----- cancer," John confirmed via Instagram at the time. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

John previously opened up about how he's handled the deaths of his family members during an interview with Esquire Spain in April 2021.

"I learned that mourning someone, dealing with grief is something very personal," he explained. "Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead you to heal. Your grief is different from another person’s journey."

