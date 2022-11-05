Johnny Depp & U.K. Trial Lawyer Joelle Rich Call It Quits On Casual Dating Relationship
Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich are no longer seeing each other after casually dating for some time.
Although it was confirmed in September that the former couple had been romantic, an insider spilled that the relationship was "not serious," with another noting that they were never exclusive.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star and the lawyer first met when she defended him in his 2018 U.K. libel lawsuit that went to trial in 2020 after he sued U.K. tabloid The Sun for labeling him as a "wife beater" in one of their stories. The court later ruled that the claim was "substantially true."
AMBER HEARD'S PAL CALLS OUT PHOTO THAT SHOWS JOHNNY DEPP'S LAWYER CAMILLE VASQUEZ GETTING CHUMMY WITH TRIAL'S EXPERT WITNESS
Despite losing the bombshell court case, Rich and Depp seemingly found each other amid the loss. According to sources, they became close and started casually dating some time after the trial ended.
And Rich wasn't only at the former Fantastic Beasts actor's side throughout his U.K. trial. They were photographed arriving at Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia together several times during his $50 million defamation trial against estranged ex-wife Amber Heard.
Sources later revealed that Rich was only present at the legal proceedings for moral support and was not involved with his legal team.
Although Depp came out of the trial primarily victorious, with a judge ordering the Aquaman actress to pay him $10.35 million, he was found liable for defamation for the amount of $2 million, bumping his total payout down to $8.35 million.
AMBER HEARD MAKES HAIL MARY TO TRY & GET JOHNNY DEPP LAWSUIT DISMISSED, SAYS RESTRAINING ORDER RUINED HIS REPUTATION, NOT HER OP-ED
As OK! previously reported, the Black Mass actor recently filed an appeal, arguing that he believes the $2 million amount is unfair. However, Heard is also appealing the court ruling.
"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict," her rep said in a statement back in July. "While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice."