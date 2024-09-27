Johnny Depp Dresses Up as Jack Sparrow to Surprise Sick Children at Hospital in Spain: Photos
Jack Sparrow made a trip to Spain!
On Thursday, September 26, the Pirates of the Caribbean, 61, actor took a break from the San Sebastián Film Festival to get all dressed up and visit some sick children at the Donostia University Hospital.
The actor wore an authentic Jack Sparrow ensemble while surprising the ill children at the hospital’s Pediatrics and Oncology ward. The Oscar-nominated star donned his famous dreadlocks, red bandana, pirated blouse and vest while laughing, playing and posing with the kids.
In the snapshots, the youngsters looked overjoyed to see the iconic character in the flesh.
As OK! previously reported, the Edward Scissorhands alum was in Spain alongside his Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness costars for the 72nd annual San Sebastián Film Festival.
The father-of-two wore a brown hat, aviator sunglasses, a black striped jacket and a loose cream button-up as he hit the carpet for the event.
The appearance came weeks after fans were impressed by Depp’s new look, having replaced his formerly unappealing teeth with veneers.
Following the photo call, Depp sat down for a press conference, where he related his own struggles to those his character faces in the upcoming film, which debuts in December.
"Sure, we can say that I’ve been through a number of things here and there, but I’m alright," he shared. "I think we’ve all been through a number of things, ultimately… Maybe yours didn’t turn into a soap opera, televised in fact, but we all experience and go through what we go through."
Though Depp did not mention his highly publicized trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, many believed he may have been alluding to the situation with his comment.
Since losing against Depp, Heard, 38, moved to Madrid, Spain, with her daughter, Oonagh Paige, 3.
While the Aquaman actress has not been romantically linked as of late, Depp was recently seen with Russian beautician and model Yulia Vlasova, whom he reportedly first met in 2021 at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.
A source revealed that the duo’s romance is “casual," as the two have been seeing each other "here and there," including when they were spotted on July 11 while traveling out of the London Heliport.
Though the hairstylist and makeup artist resides in Prague primarily, she does spend a lot of her time in the United Kingdom, which is where Depp lives.