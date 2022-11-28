Helena Bonham Carter Declares Johnny Depp 'Completely Vindicated' & Accuses Amber Heard Of 'Jumping On The #MeToo Bandwagon'

Bonham Carter and Depp starred in a number of movies together, including Charlie and the Charlie Factory, Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd, Dark Shadows and Alice in Wonderland. The 59-year-old is also the godfather of the Fight Club actress' two children, Nell, 14, and Billy, 19, with whom she shares with ex-husband Tim Burton.

While explaining her stance on the widely publicized trial, Bonham Carter also discussed the #MeToo Movement.

When asked if Heard's loss was a sign the #MeToo pendulum was swinging back, the mother-of-two replied, “My view is that [Amber Heard] got on that pendulum,” noting, "that’s the problem with these things — that people will jump on the bandwagon because it’s the trend and to be the poster girl for it.”