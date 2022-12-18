JoJo Siwa & Avery Cyrus Break Up After Only Three Months Of Dating

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus have called it quits after three months of dating. The TikTok personality confirmed their split after sharing a compilation of clips documenting her recent Royal Caribbean Cruise to the social media platform.

The video included footage of the pair hitting the beach and lounging at a swim-up bar, but in one moment, Siwa could be seen presenting Cyrus with a small toy while joking, "This is my ‘I’m sorry I’m breaking up with you’ present."