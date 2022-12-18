OK Magazine
JoJo Siwa & Avery Cyrus Break Up After Only Three Months Of Dating

By:

Dec. 18 2022, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus have called it quits after three months of dating. The TikTok personality confirmed their split after sharing a compilation of clips documenting her recent Royal Caribbean Cruise to the social media platform.

The video included footage of the pair hitting the beach and lounging at a swim-up bar, but in one moment, Siwa could be seen presenting Cyrus with a small toy while joking, "This is my ‘I’m sorry I’m breaking up with you’ present."

Fans immediately took to the comments section, with one user typing, "CONFIRMED??" and another writing, "not the sorry for breaking up w you present."

JOJO SIWA DOESN'T THINK SHE'LL TALK TO CANDACE CAMERON BURE AGAIN FOLLOWING 'TRADITIONAL MARRIAGE' COMMENTS: 'THAT'S WHAT'S F**KED UP'

However, Cyrus' followers weren't left hanging for very long. The content creator quickly replied to one of the questions, stating once and for all that they were broken up.

"We decided that we are better off as friends," Cyrus explained on Saturday, December 17. "We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!"

Siwa has yet to publicly comment on the split.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE'S DAUGHTER LAUNCHES ATTACK ON JOJO SIWA AS DANCER CLAIMS 'FULL HOUSE' ALUM DIDN'T SPILL 'ALL THE DETAILS' OF CHAT

As OK! previously reported, the former couple first announced their whirlwind romance in mid September when Siwa shared a series of adorable snaps of the two taking pictures in the Chuck E. Cheese photo booth. "Happiest girl," the "Hold the Drama" singer captioned the pics.

The following month, they were spotted celebrating Halloween at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., alongside the pop star's mom and several of her friends.

"They were laughing and seemed really happy," an eyewitness exclusively spilled to OK! about Siwa and Cyrus' day out. "They were with a big group but seemed to be attentive to each other."

Prior to her relationship with Cyrus, the Dance Moms alum was linked to on-again, off-again ex-girlfriend, Kylie Prew. The duo reconciled earlier this year following their initial 2021 split, but Siwa confirmed they had decided to end their relationship for a second time in mid August.

"I don't like drama and it makes me really, really anxious and so I don't really wanna talk about it for a while. It's OK, it's not deep, I promise. Everything's fine," she said at the time. "Not everything has to be messy and gross because it's not and I just want to clear the air."

