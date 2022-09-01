Back At It Again: JoJo Siwa Shades Justin Bieber For Nasty Encounter After Candace Cameron Bure Drama

JoJo Siwa is back to calling out celebrities. After recently taking aim at Candace Cameron Bure, dubbing her the "rudest celebrity" she had ever met, Siwa has called out yet another star who apparently crossed her.

The Dance Moms alum, 19, took to TikTok over the weekend to share a screenshot of an old Instagram post of hers showing off her pimped-out JoJo themed new car, including the comments section featuring a remark Justin Bieber left that read, "Burn it."